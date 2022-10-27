A City Council hearing last week on the Innovation QNS development proposed for Astoria led to some tense exchanges between Borough President Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside).
Richards on Oct. 19 told the Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises that he is prepared to sign off on the deal — which he formerly opposed before an offer of more affordable units — while the Council continues to negotiate other details.
Won is adamant that she will not approve any project in which the developers do not foot the cost of designating at least 40 percent of their 2,800 apartments as affordable with the possibility of an additional 15 percent funded through city programs — or 55 percent total.
Innovation QNS is a $2 billion, five-block proposal backed by Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners.
The group is proposing 12 buildings on the southern side of 35th Avenue between 37th and 43rd streets. Aside from the apartments the plans call for business and retail space, more than two acres of connected green space including a public park and an athletic field; and the rebuilding of an existing movie theater. The land now is covered largely by parking lots, auto repair businesses and other commercial uses, and the plan requires a rezoning the Council would have to approve.
Back in September, after the project was approved by the City Planning Commission, developers upped their offer from 25 percent affordable to a total of 40 percent, with the additional units funded by city programs.
“We are in the midst of a housing crisis in Queens County,” Richards testified last Wednesday before the subcommittee he used to chair. “And I’ll be damned if we’re gonna settle for parking lots and tow pounds in Queens County during a housing crisis.”
Mayor Adams also supports the project. Richards acknowledged that he had pushed for as much as 50 percent in recent months, and said the Council should continue to press for the best possible deal in ongoing negotiations. “We can always do more.” But he also told Chairman Kevin Riley (D-Bronx) that the city “needs to get to the point of ‘yes.’”
Richards, before the meeting, joined a rally of support, which also featured members of construction unions including District Council 9, 32BJ-SEIU and Local 79.
Won, at another rally outside City Hall, was joined by some residents, advocates for immigrants and for housing and city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. During the hearing, the advocates’ testimony in opposition was bolstered by U.S. Rep Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens) and Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst).
Won said Innovation’s offer does not have enough deep affordability to benefit area residents, many of whom are immigrants.
“Innovation QNS would be a majority unaffordable luxury development in the middle of a working-class immigrant neighborhood,” Won said. “The immediate project area is one of the last corners of Astoria in western Queens where rents are low enough for new immigrants and working class New Yorkers.” She said even with 500 of the apartments slated to be set aside as “deeply affordable,” it was not enough.
“Innovation QNS has been in discussion in our community for years and the community has been consistently clear about their most critical need — true deep affordability,” Won said. “Throughout the process, the Innovation QNS team has had every opportunity to engage in these discussions but they have failed to do so adequately as the community has cried out.”
“Deep affordability” means apartments for those with annual incomes at 30 percent or less of the area median income for the New York City region.
“I strongly disagree with the idea that somehow the working class will benefit form the construction of unaffordable apartments, that we have the time in this housing crisis and affordability crisis that we have,” Won said. “... We don’t have time to wait.
Richards said it is those in shelters and the new immigrants who can’t wait.
“For those who say it’s only 500 units of 30 percent [area median income], well, you go into the shelter system and speak to my folks in the shelter system who need a unit. You go speak to the migrants. Because guess what — every day at my desk, on my watch, I have to go speak to those individuals who are looking for permanent housing. So no one should sneeze at 500 units of 30 percent affordable as if it were nothing.”
Richards said as they were debating the project, asylum seekers were stepping off buses at the Port Authority terminal.
“They deserve better than to wait indefinitely in a shelter or a tent as long as we pretend that talking about affordability is more than actually building it,” Richards said. “To say no to Innovation Queens at this point — and I’m not saying that the Council should not negotiate more ... but to say no to this scale of affordability that we have negotiated would be devastating and quite frankly, irresponsible.”
The councilwoman sought to counter accusations that she is against development, saying she already had approved projects for 800 units including 200 that are affordable. She also attempted to call Richards out on some of his previous statements earlier in the process that called for 50 percent of the units to be affordable. Richards said as in any negotiation, he had no intention of putting his last, best offer on the table first to allow for some back-and-forth.
Richards also brought up past exchanges between himself and Won on the matter in which she agreed in principle to 40 percent affordability.
“I just want to start out with a premise you started out with when you testified earlier — you said you approved 800 units of housing ... and out of those 800, 200 wear affordable, correct?” he asked. “So that means you approved 25 percent affordable within your district right here as a councilmember. This project has 40 percent affordable attached to it ... I am president to this borough and I am an integral person. And you and I spoke on 40 percent. You agreed on 40 percent. And if somebody wants me to put it on the record, I can clearly do it right now.”
During their presentation, representatives of the developers said construction would be spread out over about 10 years. They said there is a total of six housing units in the entire project area, whose residents could be accommodated in the new housing if they so choose.
Jay Martin of Bedrock said the 500 deep affordable units far outnumber the 102 that have been built in the district in the last eight years. Questioned by Riley, he said there is no plan B.
“The alternate is not a new iteration of this plan,” Martin said. “The project sites are owned by 12 different landowners. It would fall back into the hands of those 12 disparate landowners, each with their own agendas and priorities.
“It could be 20 years before anything happens on these sites. It could remain the same. Or each of these individual 12 owners might do whatever they’re permitted to do.”
