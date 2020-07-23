Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) will be the Democratic nominee for borough president in November.
Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley conceded the primary election on Tuesday afternoon, almost a month after voters went to the polls.
“I wanted you to hear it from me first: while the Board of Elections has not officially called the race, and some districts are still getting tallied, the numbers to win are just not with us,” she said in a statement.
Richards replied, calling Crowley a friend and saying, “I admire her commitment to Queens and look forward to working with her to unite our borough moving into November.”
As of election night, June 23, Richards had a nine-point lead over Crowley, with a 37.18 percent to 28.19 percent advantage. The BOE began counting absentee ballots later, and does not release the numbers until all the votes are counted.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) had 15.23 percent, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda had 14.74 percent and businessman Dao Yin had 4.46 percent of the vote. Constantinides conceded Wednesday.
Richards was endorsed by the Queens County Democratic Committee in late December, which made him an early frontrunner in the race.
A nonpartisan special election was scheduled for March 23 but the coronavirus crisis postponed it. The election was called for because previous Borough President Melinda Katz became the district attorney on Jan. 1. Sharon Lee has served as acting borough president since then and will continue serving through the end of the year.
The special election and Democratic primary were to be held the same day but Gov. Cuomo canceled the special election.
Retired prosecutor Jim Quinn, who ran a campaign on fighting bail reform and the closing of Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens, was out of the race as he was on the special election ballot but not a primary one.
Quinn and Yin sued Cuomo in an attempt to reinstate the special election but failed.
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) dropped out of the Democratic primary in December, saying things weren’t going the way she wanted.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) dropped out in January because of family circumstances.
Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola-Shanks is running on the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.
Congratulations. Let's hope he's better than Karen Koslowitz.
