Mayor de Blasio got a double dose of reality from Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams last week as he navigated the waters of NYPD policy.
In a press conference last Friday, the mayor was asked about criticism from usual allies. Richards and Williams were cited by name.
“I value and respect people’s views, but I think anyone who questions the ability of this city government to do what we’re here to do and my ability as mayor to use all the tools of city government, even in a time of crisis, doesn’t really understand the reality of New York City,” de Blasio said in a transcript released by his office.
After defending the administration he said, “And folks who misunderstand the power of the mayoralty and the strength of the City government in New York City really need to get a little more informed.” He said New York has “the strongest mayoralty in the country ...”
Richard and Williams went nuclear in a joint statement.
“We were frustrated and insulted by the implication that we, and other people pushing for transformational change on behalf of New Yorkers, ‘don’t understand the reality of New York City.’ The reality is plain for those who can look past their privilege and acknowledge it,” they said. “The reality is that over-policing as a response to almost everything in our city is criminalizing communities, and refusal to enact systemic change is deepening injustice, mistrust, and righteous anger.”
They said healthcare inequities, “laid bare by the COVID-19 crisis but existing long before,” have put minorities at risk, and affordable housing and homelessness were exacerbated by failed policies “and the refusal to acknowledge that failure.
“We understand the reality of New York City, and so do people ... living with our city government’s failures. What we don’t understand is how a Mayor who came into office six years ago on a platform of progressive change can look at this reality and not accept his administration’s role in creating it, or responsibility for correcting it.”
De Blasio’s office referred the Chronicle to his original statement.
