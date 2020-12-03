Donovan Richards, formerly the city councilmember for the 31st District, officially took office as the Queens borough president Wednesday.
Richards’ win was certified three days earlier, three weeks after the election. He won the race with almost 70 percent of the vote, wiping out Republican Joann Ariola and Independent Dao Yin, who received about 27 and 2 percent, respectively.
On the day of his win, Richards announced his transition team, which would be co-chaired by Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights), former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott, who previously served as schools chancellor and deputy mayor. He also announced that his City Council colleagues Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), who are both term-limited, will respectively serve as the Planning Committee chairperson and Transportation Committee co-chairperson. Miller will share the role with the Queens organizer for Transportation Alternatives, Juan Restrepo.
The new borough president beat out Constantinides in the primary, as well as former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, former police officer Anthony Miranda and former Assistant District Attorney Jim Quinn.
Richards ran in the special election at the beginning of the year to replace Melinda Katz, who left the position to become Queens district attorney. Katz’s Deputy Borough President Sharon Lee took over as the interim borough president for what was expected to be a three-month term, but the March election was canceled because of the pandemic. Lee stayed on in the role for 11 months.
“Over the last few months, Acting Borough President Sharon Lee has taken on the challenges of this pandemic head on and led Queens with grace through this difficult time,” Richards said in a Dec. 1 statement. “Since the election, she has worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and ensure that the Office of Borough President continues to deliver for Queens residents. I look forward to building on the foundation she has built to fight food insecurity and ensure that our institutions and residents have access to PPE. I thank her again for the great work she has done over the last few months and wish her continued success in the future.”
Richards was sworn in Dec. 2. The Queens borough president Twitter account has been officially switched to feature his photograph and biography, while his personal account still reads “Donovan Richards for Borough President.”
Richards will be the borough’s second black borough president after Helen Marshall, who served from 2002 to 2014. Lee was the first Asian-American to fill the position.
“It has been an honor to serve as Queens Borough President throughout this particularly challenging year,” Lee said in a statement. “Despite staying on much longer than expected, my commitment to serve the people of Queens as necessary is now fulfilled. The Borough of Families is now in great hands with incoming Borough President Donovan Richards.”
