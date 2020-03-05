Ask Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) why he is the best candidate for Queens Borough president and he parses no words.
“You look at the record,” he said during a recent interview with the editorial board at the Queens Chronicle.
“Everything the borough president is tasked with doing, I’ve already done on the Council in a leading capacity,” he said. “On the environment, I helped the community rebound after Hurricane Sandy. The Rockaways were devastated.
“There’s no one else in this race who can say they’ve secured $300 million for their community. There’s no one in this race who can say they’ve secured 6,000 units of affordable housing. And I’m talking real affordability. No one can talk about the amount of infrastructure we’ve brought in — over $2.2 billion in infrastructure to solve systemic flooding issues that were a problem even before Hurricane Sandy.”
On public safety he pointed to the NYPD’s new 116th Precinct, which will be located in Rosedale in the southern half of the 105th.
He said committee chairmanships on Public Safety, Environmental Protection and Zoning and Franchises give him experience his competitors lack.
Richards says his drive to serve started in 2003 when his 19-year-old friend was shot and killed in front of his home in Jamaica.
“I decided to get engaged,” he said. So there’s a difference between wanting to run for everything and public service.”
He met state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) at a gun violence meeting and sought a job.
“I worked for him for 10 years literally in every capacity,” Richards said. “I started out as a man with a broom and dustpan.”
He eventually worked his way up to chief of staff and “caught the bug” to run for office in 2010. He won the 31st District Council seat in a special election in 2013 after Sanders was elected to the Senate.
Richards was hesitant to tie an increase in crime for the month of January to the state’s new bail reform laws, an opinion in direct disagreement with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“Let’s start where we are in Queens, because the NYPD has done such a good job of driving crime down that any uptick, you’re going to feel it. They compete with what they’ve done every single year. Last year in January you had an uptick.”
He said the numbers still are nowhere near where they were even five years ago.
“The issue is that people are looking at bail and not the root causes,” Richards said.
He said there is a need to break up the “I-95 pipeline” that brings guns purchased in southern states to the streets of New York City, where younger and younger people are getting access to them.
He was involved in the first Queens gun buyback, one he said then-Queens District Attorney Richard Brown had doubts about.
“I said we’ll never know until we try,” Richards said. “We collected 900 guns in six hours.”
Richards said the strides made by the NYPD’s community outreach programs in recent years have been invaluable, and that they must be strengthened and expanded.
He believes community crisis intervention efforts, including those that include or are run by former gang members, also are keys to reducing youth violence.
But he also said economic development itself is not always community development. He cited the rehabilitation of a housing project in the Rockaways as an example.
“We included 300,000 square feet of retail space,” the councilman said. “... The No. 1 driver of crime is poverty. If you don’t want a kid to steal from Home Goods, make sure he can work at Home Goods.”
Richards believes the city and state have not done enough to protect small businesses, many of which are facing ever-rising rents and competition from the online vendors of the world.
He would like to see some sort of rent and lease protection for small businesses, with tax incentives for landlords who agree to lock in minimal rent increases, much like rent control guarantees for residents in protected apartments.
He also would like small businesses to have the guaranteed right to counsel that tenants now have during eviction proceedings in the city.
The councilman favors both the rehabilitation of the old Rockaway Beach rail line that has sat dormant since 1962 and the Brooklyn Queens Connector, a proposed streetcar system running between Astoria and Brooklyn near the shoreline, saying Queens needs to upgrade transportation.
“Good ideas,” he said, acknowledging that residents have a right to have reservations when they hear about such plans.
“The city and state need to do a better job of neighborhood-based planning,” he said, citing the city’s recent efforts to rezone portions of the Rockaways.
“We had 100 meetings before the applications were made,” Richards said. “The [Economic Development Corp.] met with people in their homes, sitting around their table with friends. That’s the difference between economic development and community development ... You have to bring residents in on the front end, not the back end.”
Richards also wants to expand the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Ticket program, which allows Queens residents to go to the Atlantic Avenue terminal from select Queens stations at discounted prices.
“And we have to get that to go to Penn Station,” he said.
In regard to the person he hopes to succeed, now-Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Richards said she proved very resourceful at forming strategic partnerships in an effort to get things done by combining economic resources that might be considered small individually.
He still would like the office’s funding procedures to be far more transparent, and favors adding participatory budgeting, a process by which residents in individual Council districts can vote on how to allocate up to $1 million annually.
Richards also is a backer of the new term limits for community boards as a way of introducing new people and new ideas.
He also favors getting the Borough President’s Office out of Borough Hall more and into the communities, especially through community board offices.
And Richards said the March 24 election was well-timed, given the recent swearing in of his father, a native of Jamaica, as a United States citizen.
“His first vote is going to be for me.”
