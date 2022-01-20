Borough President Donovan Richards understands the motivation behind Council members, state and federal electeds all setting up sites for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.
But he said at a roundtable discussion on Jan. 13 that the city needs to create an office with a commissioner to better coordinate its entire Covid response.
Richards said a New York City Office of Covid Recovery would streamline the city’s response and take unnecessary administrative burdens off the shoulders of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and NYC Health + Hospitals.
“We were the hardest-hit borough when it comes to what this pandemic has done in terms of the loss of life and the many neighbors who got sick,” Richards said during the virtual meeting.
“Covid won’t just be a memory any time soon,” he added. “This is a team effort. We get through this by working together.”
Perhaps the biggest change, if Richards were to get his way, would be placing the Test and Tracing Corps under the new commissioner. It now is under the auspices of Health + Hospitals.
He wants an office headed by a commissioner who would be responsible for knowing which city agencies are doing what, and to make sure they are talking to each other in order to rein in the Wild West allocation and distribution of personnel and resources.
He compared the last two years in many ways to “Squid Games” and “Game of Thrones,” in that it was almost a zero-sum competition among politicians to get the clinics and resources that were needed in their districts.
“Now we have a new administration,” Richards said. “We need resources distributed evenly across the five boroughs.”
The borough president said while community- and faith-based organizations stepped up — “These organizations know their communities better than anyone” — there is a need for one city agency that can identify gaps and coordinate the citywide response, one person to hold accountable.
He said it would eliminate red tape. Richards also believes there needs to be one person reporting to the mayor; one person who can speak before the City Council with up-to-date information at his or her fingertips.
And, in line with his desire to smooth out the bureaucracy in the Covid war, Richards acknowledges that any legislation creating the office and commissioner would have to come with a sunset date.
“We’re not going to be out of the woods for a while,” he said. “But I don’t see this office lasting 1,000 years.”
In an email later that day Stefan Ringel, senior advisor to Mayor Adams, told the Chronicle that the proposal would be taken under consideration.
“The administration has received Borough President Richards’ proposal in concept, and we look forward to reviewing it in greater detail,” he said.
Richards said the borough has passed the two million mark for the number of people who have received at least one vaccination.
“It shows our strength, our resilience and our resolve,” he said.
But he also cited disturbing statistics in his call for parents to inoculate their children between the ages of 5 and 11.
“Ninety-one percent of children who are hospitalized between the ages of 5 and 11 are unvaccinated,” he said.
The borough president also said it is time for people to abandon what he called “cute masks” that are adorned with phrases, sports logos and other images for K95 filter masks.
“Let’s get back to basics,” he said.
