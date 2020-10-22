Intellectually, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) knew all about the ethnic and cultural diversity that has made Queens “The World’s Borough.”
His decision to run for borough president still had some surprises.
“Queens has so much to offer,” he said in a telephone interview. “One thing about running is it enabled me to get into every corner of the borough ... Where else do you hear 190 languages spoken and see 200 countries represented?”
Richards believes the job of borough president makes one the Queens cheerleader-in-chief. But the game is hardball.
He said keeping an eye on land use and bringing back financial investment from the city and state are the top duties of the office.
On land use, he favors using regulations and zoning to foster “responsible growth,” bringing developers and city agencies together to benefit neighborhoods.
Though disappointed over some projects in the borough such as Amazon not achieving what they might have — “There was some pushback on that; a lot of it justified” — he believes even developers pursuing “as-of-right” projects benefit from being good neighbors.
“If you’re a developer and you’ve done a bad job, I’m gonna see you again. Community participation is critical to developers,” he said.
Richards said his own experience with diversity on the Council is an advantage. He served as chairman of the Committee on Environmental Protection and the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises before his present post as chairman of the Committee on Public Safety.
“I’m ready day one,” he said.
“No one has brought more affordable housing units to their district in my seven years than I have,” he said. “We have the blueprint for that with what we did in my district on the Rockaways. We’ve built 3,000 units, but it wasn’t just housing. It was a new library, $119 million for infrastructure. Not only new parks but money for old ones. Rockaway is a blueprint for how to rebuild after a crisis.”
Richards also touted the new Bartlett Dairy warehouse and distribution center that soon is expected to break ground near John F. Kennedy International Airport, with hundreds of jobs, local hiring guarantees and student scholarship programs.
Richards also is not shy about the 10-year, $2 billion water and sewer infrastructure plan that he was able to get from Mayor de Blasio shortly after the latter took office, which has the aim, among others, of reversing six decades or more of chronic flooding issues.
As for immigrant issues, the Democratic candidate says he’s got that covered.
“I’m the son of an immigrant, now a new United States citizen,” he said. “My father is voting in his first election. I’ve been lobbying him to vote for me ...”
Richards is a big believer in fostering relationships within government, and he said his knowledge of the inner workings would be a benefit to the borough.
Take small businesses, specifically, loan and grant programs offered through the city’s Department of Small Business Services.
“I uncovered one program where 56 percent of the loans went to businesses in Manhattan,” Richards said. “Seventeen percent went to Queens.” That led to a recently passed bill that mandates periodic reports from the SBS detailing such information.
“Queens has the city’s second-highest population,” Richards said. “The last I checked, we have two airports, JFK and LaGuardia, that are the welcome mats for the world into the country. We should be treated that way ... I want to hold city agencies accountable if they do not act responsibly to the borough. Seventeen percent for Queens is unacceptable.”
On public safety, Richards has jousted very publicly with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, particularly over reforms and increases in violent crime since the start of 2020.
They are in stark disagreement over the impact state bail reforms have had, if any, on increases in some major crime categories.
Richards, echoing Mayor de Blasio’s “perfect storm” analogy, said much of the increase can be attributed to the pandemic, though shootings and murders were up in January and February before COVID-19 struck.
Richards said some is attributable to the number of officers afflicted with COVID-19, taking them off the streets for extended periods. He also blames the department.
“My first experience with the police was when I was 13,” he said. “They stopped me with their guns drawn. They said I matched the description of a suspect ... The NYPD cannot abdicate its duties because they don’t like reform. The commissioner broke up the anti-crime teams. Nobody made him do that. If you’re a gang-banger and you commit serious crimes, yes, you deserve to be punished ... But you can’t arrest your way out of a crisis. You need to deal with the root causes of crime.”
Queens borough presidents going back to the founding of the office have lamented that the borough does not get its fair share of discretionary funding from City Hall and this year — and for unknown years to come — the budget is going to be smaller.
“The city and the state are still going to pass budgets,” Richards said. “And I’ll be pushing to make sure Queens gets every slice we can get.”
Election Day is Nov. 3 and Richards’ opponent is Republican Joann Ariola.
Richards isn’t yet making an endorsement for mayor next year. But he has some advice for those who want to be competitive in the race.
“I would urge any candidate to know the issues here.”
