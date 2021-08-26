Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was unmistakably clear Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted final approval for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for all 16 years of age and older the day before.
“If you’ve been waiting for the FDA to fully approve Pfizer’s #COVID19 vaccine for ages 16+. the time is now to get vaccinated and help save lives,” Richards tweeted on his official page.
“There are no more excuses,” he continued. “It’s safe, free and effective — go to vaccinefinder.nyc.gov and get yours.”
Richards’ sense of urgency on the matter is backed up by the latest vaccination data for Queens published by the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Citywide Immunization Registry.
Queens as a borough has 64 percent of its population fully vaccinated. While that is the second highest of the five boroughs, trailing only Manhattan at 68 percent, Richards is particularly distressed by low vaccination rates in the Black community.
The most recent numbers show 33 percent of the Black community in Queens and the city as a whole have been fully vaccinated.
The rate for the Asian community is 74 percent in Queens, followed by Hispanics at 52 percent and whites at 45 percent. Low vaccination rates and high percentages of positive tests for Covid are especially prevalent in ZIP codes in sections of the Rockaways.
In a follow-up email from his office, Richards said aside from his push for personal responsibility, his office will continue to marshal city and state resources.
“There is no question that our communities have been disenfranchised and the drastically different vaccination rates across Queens make it abundantly clear more must be done to vaccinate our families,” he said.
Richards said he in constant contact with the DOHMH and is “looking forward to closely working with the incoming Hochul Administration to address these unacceptable disparities, strategize the best ways to engage these neighborhoods and help break through any historical distrust of medicine in our minority communities.”
Richards supports Mayor de Blasio’s initiative to pay people $100 to get their shots. He also is lobbying for the city to deploy door-to-door knockers and mobile vaccination units across Far Rockaway, both in high-traffic areas and in underserved neighborhoods.
De Blasio applauded the Pfizer approval, according to a transcript of his daily press conference on Tuesday,
And while the mobile vaccination units may not have been in the Rockaways in the numbers and frequency to suit Richards, de Blasio said they have been valuable and will be expanded.
“Here’s another milestone, we’ve now had over 200,000 vaccination doses at mobile sites,” the mayor said. “This is a game changer. You’re going to see a lot more of them.”
A handful of communities in Queens have vaccination rates in excess of 80 percent.
Broken down by ZIP code, the highest area in Queens, at 93 percent, is 11355 with parts of Flushing, Murray Hill and Queensbridge Hill. Elmhurst in 11373 is next at 84 percent.
Next come 11101, covering sections of Astoria, Sunnyside and Long Island City, and 11109 in LIC at 83 percent. In 11354, pertaining to sections of Flushing and Murray Hill, the rate is 82 percent. Next comes Breezy Point in 11697 at 81 percent and Jackson Heights in 11372 with 80 percent.
The lowest total in all of Queens thus far has been registered in 11691, covering portions of Edgemere and Far Rockaway, where only 36 percent have been fully vaccinated. Next door in 11692, covering Edgemere and Arverne, the total is 40 percent. Next come Rosedale (11422), St. Albans (11412) and John F. Kennedy International Airport/South Jamaica/Springfield Gardens/St. Albans (11434) at 43 percent.
Arverne-Beach Channel in 11963 is at 44 percent. Queens Village (11429) and Cambria Heights (11411) have reached 45 percent, followed by Jamaica’s 11433 ZIP code at 49 percent.
ZIP Code 11414, with all or parts of Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach and Lindenwood, is listed in the roll as having 50 percent of all potential recipients fully vaccinated.
The percentages in all sections of Queens go up when factoring in those who are partially vaccinated, such as those who have had only one of the two required Pfizer shots.
Residents can find the vaccination rates in their own neighborhoods by ZIP code as well as related information, charts and graphs online at on.nyc.gov/3kDlSRl.
Tying ZIP codes with low vaccination rates to those with high rates of positive tests for Covid can be tricky, and in some cases not possible.
Breezy Point’s 11697, while it has a reported 81 percent vaccination rate, had a positive test rate of 10.75 percent in the latest numbers from the Citywide Immunization Registry based on data between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21
Other neighborhoods with high positive rates in that time frame included Hamilton Beach/Howard Beach/Lindenwood in 11414 (8.63), Ozone Park in 11416 (7.23 percent), Edgemere/Far Rockaway in 11691 (5.9), South Jamaica/Ozone Park (5.66), Whitestone in 11357 (5.63), South Ozone Park in 11420 (5.3), Maspeth in 11104 (5.29), Ozone Park in 11417 (5.26), Rosedale in 11422 (5.2) and Laurelton/Rosedale in 11413 (5.16).
Neighborhoods with low positive test rates include Douglaston in 11363 (0.6), Douglaston/Little Neck in 11362 (1.2), Queens Village in 11428 (1.6), Sunnyside in 11104 (1.83), Ditmars/Steinway in 11105 (1.88), Bayside/Oakland Gardens in 11364 (2.14), Astoria/LIC/Sunnyside in 11101 (2.37), Jackson Heights in 11372 (2.44), Woodside in 11377 (2.5), Jamaica in 11433 (2.83), Cambria Heights in 11411 (2.87), LaGuardia Airport/East Elmhurst in 11369 (2.91), Forest Hills in 11375 (2.94) and Astoria in 11106 (2.98).
A complete interactive map listing Covid test results for all ZIP codes in the city is available online at on.nyc.gov/2XTWvD0.
