Richards gets nod to replace BP Katz

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) became the early frontrunner in the race to replace Melinda Katz as borough president this week thanks to an early-morning endorsement by the Queens County Democratic Party’s leadership.

The endorsement, decided by a voice vote of district leaders, jumpstarted what appears to be a bruising campaign between Richards and a muscular progressive movement that is still forming behind two candidates from the western part of the borough.

Councilmen Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), who have also announced their intentions to run, criticized how the endorsement was handled.

The meeting was called on less than two days’ notice and held at the party’s headquarters in Forest Hills at 8:30 a.m. Monday, effectively cutting off competing candidates.

Constantinides called it a “closed-door process ... that shut many people out.”

“I’m not the Queens machine candidate ... for BP, and I wouldn’t want to be,” Van Bramer tweeted shortly before the vote.

Richards tried to strike a conciliatory tone after the meeting.

“Over the next few months, we’re going to bring people from all over Queens, no matter who they are, where they come from, or where they live now, to create an office that works for the people,” he said in a statement.

Still, said political consultant George Arzt, the endorsement “gives him momentum and it gives him early support at a crucial time in the race. It’s a big boost.”

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) dropped out of the race an hour before the vote and threw her support to Richards.

“It just wasn’t my time,” Hyndman told the Chronicle. “Things weren’t going the way I wanted them to. I didn’t want to divide the Democrats in the borough.”

Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Anthony Miranda, the retired president of the Latino Officers Association, have also declared their intention to run.

The party’s selection of Richards, 35, whose district covers the southeastern-most part of Queens including Rosedale, Springfield Gardens and Far Rockaway, was not a surprise. He had been courting support from party leaders for more than a year. The leadership, in turn, signaled its preference for Richards last fall when former Borough President Claire Shulman, a party stalwart, appeared at his campaign launch.

The clash between establishment Democrats and reformers reflects the intergenerational divide that has also characterized the state of the national party in the midst of an extended campaign to find a presidential nominee.

Katz was set to be sworn in as district attorney on Wednesday, after resigning as borough president.

Both Van Bramer and Constantinides endorsed her chief opponent for DA last summer, but Katz has declined so far to get involved in the election for her successor.

The Board of Elections has not yet set a date for a special election but it is expected to be held in late February or early March.