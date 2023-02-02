As he kicked off a two-day hearing Monday on community budget requests, Borough President Donovan Richards was trying to remain encouraging, even as he read off a list of a few city departments that have been targeted for cuts in Mayor Adams’ $102.7 billion preliminary spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
“The last fiscal year has presented a challenge to New Yorkers from all walks of life,” Richards said at Borough Hall. In addition, the national economy has not recovered from the pandemic. However ... I’m optimistic that we are on our way to an economic recovery here in Queens.”
The two-day session saw community boards, city colleges and hospitals, nonprofits and individuals giving Richards and his executive staff their priorities once discretionary money becomes available from the 2023-24 budget.
To show just what kind of challenges could be coming, Richards read a brief and non-inclusive list of some city agencies that the Adams administration has targeted for cuts this coming year, including the Departments of Health and Mental Hygiene, Aging, Youth Services and Parks and Recreation.
Funding presentations were both in person at Borough Hall and virtually. Many of the common requests from community boards regarded flooding relief; parks and green space; traffic, street and sidewalk upgrades; tree pruning; and additional police officers in a number of NYPD precincts.
Community Boards 5, 9 and 10 called for more police officers at the 104th, 102nd and 106th precincts, respectively.
“We have experienced increases in major felony crime during 12 of the last 21 calendar years, in seven of the last 11 years and again during the latest three-year period,” said District 10 Manager Karyn Petersen. “Our call for more officers is not just driven by the current crime situation in our city. Our crime has been growing historically.”
District Manager Frank Gulluscio from Board 6 requested more funding for the city’s Department of Environmental Protection to upgrade and maintain storm sewers, expressing the frustrations of several of his colleagues.
“The impact flooding has made in our community is devastating,” Gulluscio said. “Look, this is not just a hot topic but a new fact of life. You know it. We all know it. Everyone knows it.”
District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide from Board 8, like many of her colleagues, said efforts in the last decade to increase the number trees now require increased attention from the Parks Department.
“We need to maintain the trees before they become a liability,” she said.
Colleges also will be requesting money from Richards’ office as well as the Council. Christine Mangino, president of Queensborough Community College in Bayside, said her campus now serves about four times the number of students it did when the school opened 60 years ago.
She said Queensborough’s needs include $800,000 for the second phase of its cafeteria and kitchen renovation; $3 million to modernize its elevators; a backflow prevention system; and $8 million to reconstruct the Kurt R. Schmeller Library, which she said the state would match at a one-to-one rate.
President Berenecea Johnson Eanes of York College in Jamaica also is looking to replace kitchen equipment from 1986, which she termed “beyond useless,” for $500,000.
She also is looking to renovate and modernize two 100-seat lecture halls, and upgrade things ranging from ADA compliance to landscaping in its main plaza. Both projects would cost a combined $6 million.
LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams’ top request was $2 million to renovate its pool, a facility he said is open to the community year-round. Adams also said it would allow the school to add programming such as youth swimming lessons and lifeguard training. The latter, Adams pointed out were in short supply throughout New York City last summer.
Speaking on the second day of the hearing, Frank Wu, president of Queens College in Flushing, said his school’s priorities include $1 million to modernize facilities for its food science and nutrition laboratory; and $500,000 for upgrades for Rathaus Hall, one of the campus’ performing arts buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.