Borough President Donovan Richards on Monday put an emphatic stamp on several of the issues he outlined last week in his first State of the Borough Address.
The borough president, in a Zoom press conference, took questions on his proposals for transportation, a new immigrant welcome center and other topics.
The immigrant center, he said, will be set up in Borough Hall on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens. He believes the costs will be minimal, particularly considering the return in services.
He said the issue of immigration strikes home as his father was sworn in as a United States citizen just months ago.
“What I want to achieve is one-stop shopping for the entire community,” Richards said. “People can be documented or undocumented. I want them to be able to get the proper resources and navigate the system.”
Richards said there will be two staffers, and that they will be reaching out to community-based organizations in order to bring them to the table.
“Some of the costs will be determined by what the community-based organizations will need,” he said when asked what the initiative will cost the taxpayers. “But if we need to get someone from a city agency or an embassy, we’re not paying for that.”
Richards, during his address last week, was adamant about getting the Department of Transportation to speed up the redesigning process for Northern Boulevard, which he and others have tagged with the old Queens Boulevard moniker “Boulevard of Death.”
He also wants to restart the redesign of Queens Boulevard, including bike lanes, that has stalled in the last couple of years due to opposition from Councilwoman Karen Kozlowitz (D-Forest Hills), backed by Mayor de Blasio.
“I know that’s controversial,” Richards said.
Before leaving the City Council, Richards repeatedly called on the DOT to move the busway it is planning for nearly a mile of Jamaica Avenue one block south to Archer Avenue. His new office has not softened Richards’ stance.
“It just makes a lot of sense for anybody who knows the bus routes — and I know every bus route in Jamaica,” he said.
Between the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station and the Parsons Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway terminus, Archer Avenue has a tangle of bus routes.
“If you’re looking to cross the street to catch a bus or one of the dollar vans, you’re sometimes taking your life in your hands,” Richards said.
He said corralling the traffic on Archer would help anyone’s commute. He said before joining the Council he could take the Q5 from his Laurelton home to catch the subway and have smooth riding — until approaching Archer Avenue.
“Then you could be delayed 20 minutes,” he said. “It can take longer to fly to Florida than to get to Manhattan by bus and subway — I’ve timed it.”
Richards gave another pitch for bus routes with center median- and all-door boarding, things he said he has seen on official city visits to places like Taiwan and Paris.
“We’re so far behind in New York City,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.