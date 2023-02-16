Richmond Hill’s Alphapointe is the largest employer of visually impaired individuals in the state, employing approximately 200 people, about 135 of whom are blind.
In operation for 111 years, the manufacturer produces products such as janitorial supplies and clothing items for vendors and small businesses across New York. It fulfills city, state and federal contracts and makes top-of-the-line medical and tactical gear.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., third from left, visited this week and marveled at the scope of the operations, wishing them luck and promising to help their visions for success.
“The fact that they took a formerly dormant space and turned it into a fully operational factory and distribution center is remarkable,” Addabbo said in a statement.
“I was able to meet with some of the dedicated employees who, despite their impairment, are able to manufacture military apparel and products for our city.”
Addabbo greeted workers and stands here with Tracy Colletti-Flynn, Anthony Lemma, Scott Thornhill, Lisa Futterman, Mark D’Altorio and Carroll Foreman.
— Deirdre Bardolf
