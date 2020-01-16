RH murder sparks ICE controversy

A 21-year-old man arrested for the midnight murder of a 92-year-old woman in South Richmond Hill last week has become a center of controversy in the national debate over unauthorized immigration after it was revealed he was in the country illegally.

Reeaz Khan was charged last Friday with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the apparently random attack.

The victim, Maria Fuertes, was a well-known figure in the neighborhood around Liberty Avenue and 127th Street, known to walk the streets late at night collecting cans and making sure stray cats in the area were fed.

At the time of his arrest, Khan was free on bail after being charged in November with assaulting his father.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement office in New York said it had issued a detainer three months ago, asking New York officials to hold Khan, an immigrant from Guyana, until federal authorities could pick him up.

“It is made clear that New York City’s stance against honoring detainers is dangerously flawed,” Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York, said in a press release.

“In New York City alone, hundreds of arrestees are released each month with pending charges and/or convictions to return back into the communities where they committed their crimes, instead of being transferred into the custody of ICE.”

A spokesman for Mayor de Blasio said in a prepared statement the city’s policy is to turn over undocumented suspects only after they are convicted.

“If Mr. Khan is convicted, the city will cooperate with federal officials in accordance with local law,” said the spokeswoman. “It is shameful that the Trump administration is politicizing this tragedy,” she added.

Shortly after midnight last Monday going into Tuesday, police and EMS workers found Fuertes “injured and disoriented” on 127th Street, deputy chief of detectives for Patrol Borough Queens South, Joseph Kenny, said last week.

Apparently because of the late hour, Fuertes’ body was not spotted until about two hours after the attack. She died several hours later at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, authorities said. An autopsy revealed bruises around her neck and “injuries to her private area,” Kenny said.

Surveillance video shows a man following Fuertes as she turned off busy Liberty Avenue onto 127th Street, police said.

It then shows the man pushing her down behind a parked car.

Khan, whose home is about a dozen blocks from the murder scene, is being held without bail.