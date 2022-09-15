In 2001, Queens vowed to never forget. On Sunday, Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village hosted its 21st annual candlelight vigil for those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.
Above and top right, Scouts kept their candles burning despite a steady rain falling across all of Queens.
At center, U.S. military veterans carried the colors for the nation and their comrades both past and present-day, while residents gathered in the park to help commemorate those lost.
At right, Montana Balzer was among those reading the names of the more than 100 area residents who died. The readers were accompanied on the flute by Heather Arzberger, chairperson of the Arts Department at Christ the King High School.
— Michael Gannon
