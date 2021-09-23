Operators of Revel scooters no longer can take the blue two-wheelers across two bridges into Manhattan as per an agreement last week between the company and the city’s Department of Transportation.
Revel announced last week that it was remotely blocking its riders from crossing the Queensboro-Ed Koch and Manhattan bridges at the city’s request.
“Safety is our top priority, and as part of our working relationship with Revel, we communicated safety concerns about the policy change the company had made,” the DOT said in an email.
The agency said the speed limit on these two bridges is 35 miles per hour with traffic sometimes moving faster, and there are no shoulders on the spans.
“As a Revel moped cannot travel faster than 28 mph, there is a risk for crashes with faster moving cars,” the DOT said.
Revel users also have illegally used the bike and pedestrian paths on the two spans to avoid car traffic on the main spans, creating a serious safety risk to cyclists and pedestrians, the agency said.
“As a result, we asked Revel to reverse the policy, and they complied,” according to the DOT. “We look forward to continuing to work with Revel and other e-moped services to ensure the safety of their riders and all street users.”
The Brooklyn-based Revel did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.