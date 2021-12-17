The city has doubled down on its efforts in the fight against a Covid-19 winter surge as data show that the seven-day average for positive tests has tripled over the last month and daily percent positive rate doubled since last week. The Omicron variant has sprung up more in the New York and New Jersey region than anywhere else in the country.
“Omicron is here in New York City, and it is spreading quickly,” Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said in a press conference with Mayor de Blasio on Thursday.
Thirteen percent of cases have been detected as Omicron by genomic sequencing, according to the CDC, compared to 3 percent nationally.
“We're seeing a surge ahead of the holidays,” Chokshi said. “The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in the last month. And all boroughs remain in high transmission. I do expect cases will continue to increase in the coming days.”
Eight Queens neighborhoods landed among the top 15 in the city for the highest new positive cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday. Breezy Point was the first with 13 new positive cases, a rate of 9.6 percent. Fresh Meadows saw 39 new cases; Whitestone had 125 and Belle Harbor/Rockaway Park saw 56, all above 8 percent. Above 7 percent were College Point with 66 new cases, Middle Village with 112, Arverne/Edgemere with 57 and Rego Park with 125.
The mayor outlined six initiatives that will be taken in light of the uptick. First, he spoke of an updated advisory from Chokshi, who reiterated that all New Yorkers should get vaccinated, that those 16 years old and up who are fully vaccinated get a booster shot, that people wear high-quality masks in indoor settings and that testing remains important and can detect Omicron.
De Blasio continued by saying that the city will increase testing capacity with more mobile sites and expanded brick-and-mortar locations as well as the hours of operation and capacity. He also said one million free KN95 masks will be distributed through the NYC Test & Trace Corps and community-based organizations and clinic.
Test & Trace sites will now be open seven days a week and offer at-home tests if there is a line, said Ted Long, the executive director.
“We want to remove all barriers so that every New Yorker that's made that sacrifice to come out to one of our sites, does not leave empty handed and gets tested in a way that makes sense for them,” said Long.
The community-based organizations will also be distributing half a million rapid at-home tests. “We want to use at-home testing a lot more,” de Blasio said.
“Fifth, we’re going to double down on boosters,” the mayor continued, citing the 1.5 million New Yorkers who have received a booster shot. He said a new and “aggressive” paid media campaign was launching Thursday to encourage boosters.
Finally, he brought up increased inspections to ensure that businesses are following Covid protocols.
“We will be out to businesses all over the city, obviously those that are part of the Key To NYC – indoor dining, entertainment, fitness – making sure they're applying our new instruction to ensure five to 11-year-olds are vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “We will be following up with businesses on our private sector vaccine mandate that's taking effect on the 27th. We will be following up with businesses to make sure they're honoring the state's mask mandates.”
This comes two days after six people were arrested at the Cheesecake Factory in the Queens Center mall for refusing to show proof of vaccination.
He said inspectors will be out in “full force” as early as today “to make sure there's a high level of compliance with each of those mandates.”
Children ages 5 to 11 are now required to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to enter restaurants, theaters and most indoor businesses. Kids over 12 are now required to be fully vaccinated.
NYC schools are also seeing a record number of new Covid cases and Department of Education officials have been trying to quell rumors that the schools may be going remote, according to published reports.
According to city data, the public school system saw a record-setting 384 students and 162 teachers test positive as of Wednesday. As of Thursday, 371 students and 221 staff tested positive and four schools were closed, including one in Queens, PS 48 in Jamaica.
But some data analysts have discovered discrepancies in the latest DOE numbers. The parent group PRESS NYC has been compiling data provided by the Department of Health and DOE and found a divergence, based on the typical formula of subtracting the current day’s cumulative student cases from the day showing the daily cases, that indicate Wednesday’s rates were much higher, and that there were actually 610 daily cases, which matches up with the lab-reported data from the state indicating cases doubling in two days.
“Hearing from parents about rumors that NYC public schools are preparing to go remote again,” Representative Grace Meng (D-Flushing) tweeted on Thursday. “Checked with City Hall and we're told that there is no imminent plan to move to remote learning.”
