A special homecoming will take place at the historic Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven this weekend.
Actor Frank Sivero from the 1990 film “GoodFellas” will be returning to the bar for the first time since iconic scenes from the movie were shot there.
The event will be this Saturday, April 16, from noon to 6 p.m. It will take place inside and outside of the bar.
Neir’s Tavern and Lefty’s Cigars are offering a package for $99 if a ticket is purchased in advance. It includes the restaurant’s famous GoodFella burger, a ticket good for one beer, glass of wine or cocktail, a premium hand-rolled cigar from Lefty’s branded with either “Neir’s Tavern” or “Frank,” and a meet-and-greet providing the chance to hang out with Frank Sivero, aka Frankie Carbone.
Guests can take a picture with him or receive an autographed photo.
Due to occupancy limits, it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance as soon as possible.
Visit the website neirstavern.com to buy a ticket. If any are left on the day of the event, they will be $119 at the door.
Neir’s Tavern is over 190 years old and is one of the few old drinking establishments that have been in almost continuous operation in the city and in the same location.
It gained fame as the bar in which some of the classic Martin Scorsese film “GoodFellas,” starring Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco, was filmed.
