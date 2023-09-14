Fresh off a recent court victory that keeps the city from replacing their existing healthcare benefits, a group representing 250,000 retired city employees is supporting a new medical insurance option backed by an eclectic coalition of Council members from across the political spectrum.
And one of the body’s recognized moderates, Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), is warning the retirees that their support for Intro. 1099 could theoretically torpedo protections they won in court back in August.
In that case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank ruled that the Adams administration cannot forcibly transfer the retirees from their existing health plan, achieved through collective bargaining, to a privately administered Medicare Advantage plan, which the city said would save $600 million per year.
Adams is planning to appeal.
Intro. 1099, now in the Council’s Committee on Civil Service and Labor, would establish a Medigap option for eligible retirees.
Political junkies might also take note of the bill’s sponsors, who range on the spectrum from progressives Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Charles Barron (D-Brooklyn) to moderate conservatives Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn).
The New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, which won the case decided in August, supports 1099.
Retirees by law are not allowed to be represented by unions. But in a letter from the group to Mayor Adams and the City Council dated Sept. 7, 35 former city union officials from the ranks of teachers, first responders, parks workers and others, criticized the mayor and the Municipal Labor Committee for their opposition to 1099.
The MLC also supported the mayor’s efforts to switch to the less expensive Medicare Advantage plan, with the Adams administration saying it offered equal or better coverage in most cases.
“Five court decisions have already ruled in our favor telling the City that what they are attempting to do is illegal,” the letter states. “Absent legislation from the City Council, the City will keep trying to reduce retiree health benefits.”
The letter also seeks to counter assertions that 1099 is an attack on collective bargaining.
“We strongly disagree with that statement,” the letter says. “As former labor officials, we have the utmost respect for collective bargaining.”
Gennaro in an interview last week said he supports Frank’s ruling. He does not think that 1099 has the support in the Council to pass. He also believes that passage would lead to a legal challenge that could strike down the portion of the city Administrative Code — Section 12-126 — on which Frank’s decision is heavily reliant.
Gennaro said the state’s 1966 Taylor Law makes collective bargaining in the city a function of the executive branch — the mayor and his designees. Section 12-126, he said, was passed by the Council the next year to carve out a piece of the pie for itself.
Frank, in multiple rulings during the case, relied on 12-126, under which recent benefits were negotiated.
“He ruled on ‘promissory estoppel,’ essentially ‘a deal is a deal,’” Gennaro said.
But he believes that 12-126 was from the beginning a violation of the Taylor Law, and that if 1099 passes, the Adams administration might be tempted to challenge it by challenging 12-126.
“People are saying 12-126 has been upheld by the courts,” Gennaro said. “But it hasn’t been upheld by the courts. It has been applied by the courts. The only way a law can be upheld is if someone challenges it and they lose.”
He said the Council historically tends not to do well in court when it attempts to supersede state laws with municipal legislation.
“We get our wings clipped,” he said.
Gennaro added that a ruling that resultss in throwing out 12-126 could logically have the effect of trashing decisions such as Frank’s that relied so heavily on it.
“The retirees took this to court and they won,” Gennaro said. “If 1099 passes, that may be lost.”
