Retired NYPD sgt. makes case for BP

Retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda drew a comparison between police officers and politicians as he spoke about his bid to become borough president.

“Officers join the police department because they feel they can make that change. And then they come in and the pressures of things just kind of crumple them down and they fall in line. You’ve got to have an independent voice,” he said in a sitdown interview with the Chronicle editorial staff last Friday.

Miranda said voters came out for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx) in her upset over incumbent Joe Crowley in 2018 and for Tiffany Cabán in her near upset of Melinda Katz in the Democratic primary for district attorney last year but this race had no independent voice.

“Most of the situations that I’ve been encountering, people just felt like their voices haven’t been heard or listened to,” he said. The nonpartisan special election will take place March 24.

Several of the candidates are elected officials and Miranda said if voters take them at their word “that they’ve done the best job that they can do where they are, then that means they’ve taken us as far as they can take us.”

He added, “The things that we’re suffering didn’t happen overnight. The things that we’re suffering was a pattern of neglectfulness.”

Miranda criticized his opponents in office saying they believe they were elected by people in their districts to represent their district only.

“You also have to represent the rest of Queens,” he said.

Miranda has a question: “Why am I going back to them and saying, ‘Here, do it again? Please harm us a little bit more than you did last time,’” he said.

Miranda, chairman of the National Latino Officers Association, said he’s running for borough president instead of a City Council seat because, “You are the vision of the entire borough of Queens as opposed to a small district.”

He said there was a need for criminal justice changes but that state legislated bail reform that went into effect at the beginning of the year has gone too far, comparing it to a rubber band that was pulled and eventually snapped.

“Now we’re all the way on the other side and everybody’s saying to balance out all the misconduct that happened we need to do all these things but then there’s no common sense in the middle,” Miranda said.

He also criticized politicians who voted to close Rikers Island by 2026 so that they “not only closed it but did so when none of them would be in power.”

A plan for borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens, is to be implemented at a cost of close to $10 billion.

“In their planning, they already know that it’s going to exceed that amount of money,” Miranda said.

He said the problem with Rikers, which became a “gladiator-type school,” was that it failed to treat people from the beginning.

“We didn’t need that,” he said. “You needed wraparound services, you need to separate people who are suffering mental illness from people who are criminals.”

Miranda also said he’s concerned about the privatization of jails and that he believes there’s an entire industry such as wrist- and ankle-monitor makers who will get rich with alternatives to incarceration.

“Is that a local business or is that something that’s already planned?” he said.

Miranda said the borough has become “inundated” with homeless shelters, more so than other boroughs, according to him.

“Not that we’re against homelessness and people suffering but when you’re looking at how you balance services, then we should be equal to all the other boroughs,” he said.

He said schools are being built in areas of the politicians with the most power instead of being based on need. Miranda also ripped the plan to ethnically diversify middle schools, including three in District 28, consisting of Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Rego Park and Jamaica students.

“That’s not a true raising of the school’s quality,” Miranda said. “The quality of the school is still the same. You’re just putting different students who had a different edge into those school systems. How does that improve the system? It doesn’t.”

He said if there’s not an independent voice to push back on misguided ideas “then our community is going to suffer.”

Miranda pointed to the highly criticized MTA proposal to redesign bus routes across the borough, noting the agency says it’s just a plan.

“But if you proposed it and if nobody pushed back, we would have all been suffering that plan,” he said.

Miranda wants municipal control of transportation and to have borough presidents appointed to the MTA board.

He also knocked proposals such as the LaGuardia AirTrain and the Brooklyn Queens Connecton, saying other things, such as public housing, need to be improved before such projects commence.

“How are we not trying to fix the problems we’re currently facing in huge numbers and still building billion-dollar projects? That’s why people are getting pissed off right now,” Miranda said.

Miranda also wants a moratorium on luxury developments that cause a “bigger strain on infrastructure,” even if it means a loss of union jobs during construction.

“So the union guys eat for a season and then the rest of the neighborhood gets displaced for the rest of life,” he said.

Miranda added that his opponents are “short-term thinkers” only concerned about the next four years.