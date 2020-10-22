Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) is facing Republican challenger John Cummings, a retired cop and teacher, in her bid for re-election. Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former journalist who lost in the Democratic primary, is running on a third party line.
Cummings said the congresswoman has “done a tremendous job creating a national persona for herself” but not in the district.
“She pretty much knocked Joe Crowley out of the way by saying he was never here and I think she’s here even less,” he said.
Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that she has attended more than 200 events in the district since taking office in 2019.
“The fact that he says that he hasn’t noticed my presence speaks more to his absence than mine,” she told the Chronicle in a phone interview Tuesday.
Saying he would not have run if he didn’t believe he could win, Cummings is encouraged as he tours the district.
“This is a heavily Democrat district but it’s not a heavily Socialist district,” he said. “There’s a lot of union workers, they like their 401(k)s, like their health insurance.”
Ocasio-Cortez said if she wasn’t doing a good job she wouldn’t have such tremendous support in the district.
“Everything that I vocalize and speak to in Congress is direct representation, directly representative of our community here at home,” she said, adding, “I think it’s quite unfortunate how lying has been normalized in the Republican Party and just how frank dishonesty is acceptable or OK.”
She spoke about introducing the Green New Deal to combat climate change and $15 million in order to support Opioid Related Infectious Disease under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ocasio-Cortez also noted the Census response that surpassed many predictions. The city’s reportedly 61.9 percent response rate is slightly higher than the 2010 response of 61.8 percent.
“Many people know the Trump administration worked extremely hard to make sure that there was a citizenship question on the Census,” Ocasio-Cortez said. In the end it was blocked from doing so.
The lawmaker called the response rate “quite stunning” as there were fewer federal resources, legal holdups with when the end date will be and the fact that it was being done during a pandemic.
“We were able to match the 2010 Census count when all projections had us losing at least two congressional seats,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
She said if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes president, she will push him on “making sure that, frankly, he keeps many of the progressive promises that he’s made during the campaign.”
Ocasio-Cortez added on immigration, “It’s no secret that this is an area where the Obama administration truly struggled and we need to make sure that not only Dreamers are protected and covered but frankly the entire community of undocumented people in our country are truly seen in our public policy.”
Cummings, who lives on City Island, left his teaching job at St. Raymond’s in the Bronx to focus on the campaign.
“I certainly want to give it my full shot,” he said. “No regrets.”
He taught government, civics and American history at his old school, part of a wide-ranging resume.
Cummings joined the NYPD in 1983, retired after suffering an injury in 1991, worked in private security and also studied broadcasting at Fordham University. He has announced Fairfield University basketball games since the mid-1990s.
He disagrees with Ocasio-Cortez’s hopes of eliminating charter schools and supports vouchers, saying, “if certain families have their children stuck in failing schools they need every chance to get out.”
The former cop does not want to see the NYPD partially defunded, as many elected officials in the city and state have called for.
“Reform is great but if you look at reforming what the police do, you really need to look at new tactics, you need new equipment, you need body cams and that costs more money, not less,” Cummings said.
He said if he’s elected he would look into constructing truck stops in Queens and the Bronx, saying that a problem that plagues truckers is that they park on service roads.
“These are hardworking people that deserve a place to take a rest and we don’t need them on the streets,” Cummings said.
He also criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to defund Trump’s Opportunity Zones Program, a federal tax incentive for investors to invest in low-income urban and rural communities.
“This is just one more example of her killing jobs,” Cummings said, adding that the tax base needs to grow.
Ocasio-Cortez, who won the June Democratic primary with nearly 75 percent of the vote, said her policies enjoy widespread support in the district.
Her views on a federal jobs guarantee, Medicare for All, living wages and robust climate action are well received by constituents, she said, and Cummings is off the mark with his criticism.
“I think he’s just pulling from a playbook that is completely disconnected from our community,” she said.
