As restaurant owners prepare to welcome their first indoor sit-down guests in seven months, they and industry advocates are hoping that they will have enough customers — and enough time — to stay in business.
Regulations until at least November limit them to 25 percent of indoor capacity. Raquel Olivares, executive director of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, whose members include a lot of small independent restaurants along the Jamaica Avenue corridor, said they are raring to get back inside.
“But everyone I speak with, everyone who calls here asking for information is worried that 25 percent is not enough,” Olivares said. “Say you have a capacity of 50 — that means you’re seating 12 at a time. Twelve is not enough to pay your rent, your utilities, your staff and the fines that the city is always hitting you with.”
She said on top of that many small business owners are having to add new ventilation equipment. All will have personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer and contact tracing materials. Some are erecting physical barriers between tables.
For many, that on top of the added expenses after outdoor seating was allowed.
“Some people didn’t have outdoor tables and chairs,” Olivares added.
Cuomo set the Sept. 30 date last week, while restaurants everywhere else in the state had been serving people indoors since June. They are now allowed 50 percent capacity. The city could be allowed to go to 50 percent by Nov. 1 if COVID-19 rates remain low.
Patricia Robinson of Giordi’s Joint, a Woodhaven bar, that also serves food, wondered how much input the governor had from the city’s restaurant industry when setting the September regulations.
“They didn’t ask us,” Robinson said.
Like Olivares, she said even though capacity maxes out at 25 percent, rent and bills remain at 100 percent.
“If you’re 900 square feet, 25 percent is two or three tables,” she said.
Businesses stopped seating guests indoors in March just before St. Patrick’s Day. Robinson said aside from some inconveniences, most owners were willing to go along given the seriousness of the pandemic.
“They said it would be for two weeks,” she said. “For that I wasn’t going to disable my cable [television]. There was no way for us to cut expenses [at first].”
Robinson said outdoor dining helped some for those who had the space outside to do it. In her case they were doing more takeout.
And she had firsthand experience last week with how Long island restaurants are doing at 50 percent when she tried to set up a family function.
“I couldn’t get a reservation in Nassau County,” she said.
Joe DiStefano of Rego Park, who is a food writer and the author of “111 Places in Queens That You Must Not Miss,” had mixed feelings about the partial reopening.
“I would have preferred 50 percent,” DiStefano told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. So would his friends in the business.
He did say he expects to see a lot more innovation among owners both in terms of their cuisine and how it is offered, something he said he has seen particularly in ethnic restaurants in places like Jackson Heights.
“A lot of people have been very creative,” DiStefano said.
