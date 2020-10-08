A report released last Thursday by the office of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli forecasts the possibility of grim times ahead for the city’s restaurant industry, with several neighborhoods in Queens facing steep economic challenges.
“Various estimates project that during the next six months to a year, one-third to one-half of the City’s restaurants and bars that existed prior to the pandemic may close permanently,” according to the 10-page report.
“If one-third of them close, the City would lose nearly 8,000 establishments in the industry, and 106,000 jobs,” it continues. “If the closures rose to 50 percent, nearly 12,000 restaurants and bars would shutter and almost 159,000 jobs would be lost.”
In an accompanying chart of 75 New York City neighborhoods with the most residents employed in the restaurant industry, four of the top five, five of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 are located in Queens. The chart is based on 2018 data from state, federal and other sources.
“New York City’s bars and restaurants are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods,” DiNapoli said in a statement issued by his office. “The industry is challenging under the best of circumstances and many eateries operate on tight margins. Now they face an unprecedented upheaval that may cause many establishments to close forever.”
He said the state and city must continue to be creative and bolster the industry. He said the city’s decisions to extend outdoor dining year-round and open limited indoor dining are steps in the right direction.
Page 1 of the report states that by August employment in the city’s restaurant industry was at 55 percent of its February levels.
Jackson Heights/North Corona (12,371) and Elmhurst/South Corona (11,625) are the top two neighborhoods in the city in terms of residents employed in the restaurant industry.
Flushing/Murray Hill/Whitestone was fourth and Sunnyside/Woodside fifth. Astoria/Long Island City was 10th.
The complete chart, which breaks the numbers down into eight different business and demographic categories, running through Bayside/Douglaston/Little Neck at No. 75, can be found online at osc.state.ny.us.
Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) represents the top two neighborhoods.
“Our local restaurants are the backbone of this community and without a viable reopening plan, we risk losing so many jobs as well as the vibrant character of our neighborhood,” Cruz said in DiNapoli’s press release. “When COVID-19 emerged, our community was the first to be impacted and it continues to struggle to rebound from the financial impact of the shutdown. The state must do everything in its power to ensure our small businesses survive beyond the pandemic.”
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said that aside from helping define their neighborhoods’ character, the borough’s 6,000 restaurants also are vital economic engines.
“The pandemic has devastated this industry, with thousands losing their jobs and many owners unable to pay rent,” Grech said “Outdoor dining has been a help, and we’re excited for the return of indoor dining, but without further action, many of our cherished neighborhood institutions will close for good.”
New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie called the report shocking.
“The Comptroller’s report sends a critical message that must be heard by policy makers and New Yorkers at large, which is, that in order to save our city’s greater economy, our restaurant industry must be at the core of its recovery,” Rigie said.
He said while some measures have helped, “many more polices must be enacted by all levels of government to help save these small businesses and our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.