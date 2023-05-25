New York City restaurants may soon be required to put their trash in secure containers.
A new proposal from the Department of Sanitation puts forth that, in addition to waiting until 8 p.m. or an hour before closing to take out the garbage, food-related businesses will be required to put trash out for collection in containers with tight-fitting lids.
The plan is meant to expand upon the DSNY’s recently enacted policy, which says that trash should be taken outside for collection starting at 8 p.m. in trash bags or at 6 p.m. in sealed containers, as opposed to 4 p.m. in either kind of receptacle. The change, which went into effect April 1, was designed to tackle the city’s rat problem by reducing the amount of food sources — excuse the pun — at their disposal.
That logic applies to the DSNY’s latest proposal, which takes on those who produce the most food waste.
Asked whether changing policy requirements so soon after it was first enacted might be confusing for business owners, a spokesperson for the agency told the Chronicle via email, “When the set-out time change went into effect April 1, it heavily incentivized the use of bins, and we were thrilled to see that many businesses chose to use them. As a result, we are now taking the next step and requiring the use of bins for some businesses.”
Acknowledging that not all establishments will have available storage for bins, the proposal allows those lacking space to leave containers on the sidewalk — within 3 feet of the building line — provided that they are “maintained in an orderly manner” and do not disrupt the flow of pedestrians.
“We are going to allow businesses as much flexibility as possible to store their bins, while not undercutting the goal here — which is clean and accessible sidewalks,” the same spokesperson said.
The proposal will be subject to a public hearing on June 22 at 10 a.m. Community members can submit comments until then at rules.cityofnewyork.us. The plan could go into effect as early as July.
