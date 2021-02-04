Restaurant Week is becoming restaurant month.
NYC Restaurant Week To Go has been extended through Feb. 28 so people can enjoy an entree and at least one side for $20.21.
“Due to the high consumer demand for NYC Restaurant Week To Go, we have decided to extend the program for an additional four weeks so that even more restaurants citywide can feed New Yorkers hungry for good food and eager to support their neighborhood eateries,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Co.
The extension came hours before Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that indoor dining will return at 25 percent capacity on Feb. 14.
There have been more than 570 participants, breaking records dating back to the first Restaurant Week in 1992. There are 45 Queens eateries participating, according to the Queens Economic Development Corp.
NYC & Co. has waived participation fees. Mastercard, the official program sponsor, will continue to provide registered cardholders with a $10 statement credit on each purchase of $20.21 at participating restaurants. Diners can receive credit for up to 10 transactions total or until a $100 credit limit is reached.
