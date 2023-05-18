The Woodhaven Business Improvement District is holding its first Restaurant Week-style event, Taste of Woodhaven, to promote dine-in spots along Jamaica Avenue.
Following a shift to takeout food ever since the pandemic, the effort is to draw people back to the busy commercial strip, which boasts all kinds of delicacies, and remind them that Woodhaven is a vibrant commercial destination, said John Perricone, executive director of the BID.
“We want people to be interested in coming into a restaurant and sitting down and eating,” said Perricone.
From May 22 to 29, 17 participating eateries will be offering specials and promotions and patrons who order them will receive a free tote bag, thanks to the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who have partnered with the BID for the event.
“We feel that it’s really important to have people see the benefit of actually going to the restaurants,” said Perricone.
“We also see it as a way of having more people coming into Jamaica Avenue,” he continued. “Even if it’s just going to a restaurant, maybe there could be another restaurant or something else that could also pique their interest.”
Jamaica Avenue restaurants taking part in Taste of Woodhaven will be Brisas del Mar, Cancun Cafe, Chef Toribio, Antojitos de San Cecilio, El Puerto Mexicano II, Pop’s Cocina and Bar, Cevis Louisiana, El Anzuelo Fino, Caridad Restaurant, La Hueca Guayaca, Tropical Restaurant, Tavares Restaurant, Cuenca coffee shop, La Comadre, La Embajada, Royal Chifa and Tajadas Bakery and Restaurant.
Dinner specials around $25 dollars are being offered at some spots while others have meals for as little as $8. City employees and police officers get 10 percent off at Caridad.
Specials include seafood soup and steak with mashed potatoes for $10 each at Brisas del Mar; mixed “parrillada” or barbecue with tortillas and a drink for $19 at Cancun Cafe; a fish fillet meal for $14, chicken fillet meal for $12 and lasagna for $8 at Chef Toribio; tacos and pupusas at Antojitos de San Cecilio; 20 percent off deals at El Puerto Mexicano; skirt steak with grilled shrimp and rice and beans or fried snapper with rice and beans for $25 each at Tropical; a rotisserie chicken or pernil with sides for about $9 each at Tavares; tuna tartare for $15 at Pop’s; and much more.
In addition to its regular cleanups and community events, the BID is holding workshops for businesses, focusing on topics such as social media and access to capital.
