A Queens restaurant has filed a lawsuit against the city and state in an effort to end the blanket ban on indoor dining in New York City. Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant on Northern Boulevard in Little Neck, filed the complaint last Friday.
The Chronicle was not immediately able to contact the restaurant or its attorney, though Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that he was aware of the suit.
“Restaurants, retailers and small businesses are at the breaking point,” Grech said. “We understand that the government wants to base its decisions on science, and the science tells us that the results are under 1 percent. If we have to wait another 30 days or 60 days more, there may be nothing left to return to.”
Richard Azzopardi, senior advisor to the governor, said in an email to the Chronicle that the decision was a necessary one.
“The bottom line is that New York City was hit the hardest and the Governor took action to reduce infections in the areas that were driving clusters in other large cities around the country,” he wrote. “We understand that some people are unhappy, but better unhappy than sick or worse.”
A spokesman for the Mayor’s Office said the city is declining to comment on pending litigation. But the mayor did take a question on indoor dining Monday morning at his daily press conference.
Mayor de Blasio acknowledged that restaurant owners and workers have been having a tough time. But he also said the city is not ready to reopen for indoor dining.
“We’re working every day,” he said. “Our Health team is looking at this issue all the time, and we’re going to be working closely with the State on this as well. Is there a point, is there a way where we can do something safely with indoor dining? So far we have not had that moment, honestly. We’ve been really straightforward about it. We have not had the opportunity to do it safely ... But it’s going to — it would take a huge step forward to get to that point. That’s the truth.”
Multiple published sources state that restaurants in Staten Island and Brooklyn are planning lawsuits in the immediate future.
The NYC Hospitality Alliance is not a party to the Il Bacco suit, but sent the Chronicle a comment tying the case to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that restaurants and movie theaters in the Garden State will be able to open at 25 percent capacity as of Sept. 4.
“With indoor dining resuming soon in New Jersey, New York City will be surrounded by indoor dining but locked out from participating at significant economic peril,” Andrew Rigie of the Alliance said. “The situation is at a boiling point and our government leaders must immediately develop a plan to reopen indoor dining across the five boroughs, like what’s been provided to restaurants throughout the rest of the state. Otherwise, our city’s economic crisis will reach a point it cannot come back from, with thousands of more restaurants permanently closing and likely more lawsuits filed against the government.”
Il Bacco is located about 500 feet from Nassau County, where limited indoor dining is allowed.
(1) comment
I'm not sure it's even possible to do, but maybe it's time to set up a pilot program and watch it like a hawk. Those not chosen for the pilot will not be happy, but if they can just hang in there for 3 weeks or so and see what the results are, maybe we can get things going again, at least on a limited basis.
