Regina Bain touts a strong history in African-American studies as well as a extensive passion for theater and the arts, making her the ideal choice as the Louis Armstrong House Museum’s new executive director.
“I want to continue what has been happening here, which is the tradition of excellence of Louis Armstrong,” Bain told the Chronicle Sept. 11, two days after the museum announced her appointment. “The crown jewel — which is this house, which he lived in for decades and is a historical landmark and where thousands of visitors come every year to see it — I want it to grow into our new building ... There’s an opportunity for us to preserve [Armstrong’s] story and live his values of artistic excellence and community.”
Bain enters the job with an extensive list of leadership positions under her belt, including co-chairperson of Culture @3’s anti-racism subcommittee, member of the national advisory council of the dance company Urban Bush Women; producer of The Drama Podcast and associate vice president of the Posse Foundation, a national college access program that helps send teams of students to top colleges and universities. Additionally, Bain is in the Black Alumni Association and serves on the Board of Governors for Yale University, where she earned a bachelor’s in African-American studies and theater, as well as an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.
“I’m an artist and performer and I respect Louis Armstrong as a musician, as a vocalist and as a performer,” she said. “The way he is on stage, the way he was making people feel ... I think that appreciation and that lens of performance is something I want to think about [in this role], and to acknowledged him as a black man, the first black musical megastar ever.”
Though the LAHM is still closed to the public until further notice, Bain looks forward to continuing virtual programming, including 60 digital exhibits on the museum’s website, curated and digitized from its archives. The pieces contain thousands of photographs, reading materials and audio clips that allow visitors to delve into Armstrong’s life from the comfort of their own homes.
Other virtual programming is available, such as a digital tour of the house, and Bain revealed that construction on the Louis Armstrong House Museum Education Center, located across the street from the museum, is expected to be completed in the spring.
“I think right now as the pandemic is happening, people are thinking about art now more than ever,” said Bain. “They need art, they need music, they need stories, they need connections. That’s what the museum and Louis Armstrong bring — to make sense of what’s happening in the world. It’s more important now than ever to support art because it keeps us happy and whole, and who better than Armstrong, who was full of heart and full of dedication to the community, to turn to? He’s a light in our world. That’s important to keep in mind as we recover — we have to recover with art and light.”
