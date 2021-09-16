The city’s Office of Emergency Management is offering resources for victims of Tropical Storm Ida in each of the five boroughs.
“By placing one service center in each borough, New Yorkers can seek aid at any location as well as on nyc.gov/ida and by calling 311,” said an agency spokeswoman via email. “Recovering from an emergency has many layers depending on the event, and can add to the emotional stress of the incident.”
The center in Queens is at IS 125, the J. McCann Intermediate School, located at 46-02 27 Ave. in Sunnyside, according to NYCEM. The locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island include, respectively, MS 194 at 2365 Waterbury Ave.; PS 15 at 71 Sullivan St.; IS 88 at 215 W. 114 St. and IS 51 at 80 Willowbrook Road.
“The service centers provide resources for mental health, housing, cash advances, health insurance and help for small business owners, just to name a few,” said the spokeswoman.
Officials from NYCEM are on standby to help coordinate city services, including helping victims pump water out of their home, via 311 or nyc.gov/ida, according to the agency.
“NYCEM remains committed to helping and preparing New Yorkers before, during and after emergencies,” said the spokeswoman. “The full list of resources is available here.”
The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to NYCEM. For more information visit: www1.nyc.gov/site/em/resources/ida.page.
