King Manor Museum in Jamaica was the venue for a holiday bazaar sponsored by the Queens Chronicle and hosted by Account Executive Ree Brinn last Saturday, at which vendors from 11 Queens businesses and organizations, such as the AIDS Center of Queens County, gathered to display their goods and hand out community resources.
The event was a celebration of the holiday season and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October’s event was postponed due to rain.
At top, a shopper purchases an item from a YourStylzBoutique vendor.
Posing for the camera above are breast cancer survivor and event speaker Elizabeth Laube, left, Paddle for the Cure NYC Founder and event speaker Leah Salmorin, breast cancer survivor and event speaker Maria Assis, Paddle for the Cure NYC guest Dr. George Onuorah, Brinn, Flowers of Hope NY representative Liza Terra, area resident Kevin Rogers, Arro Home Sales broker Fanny Chang, Hampton Gourmet partner Eleonora Greco, Projects II Projects Inc. representative Latoya Legrand and Bridge to Life Inc. representative George Renwick.
— Sean Okula
