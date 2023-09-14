Goutam Sikdar moved to the U.S. from Bangladesh 13 years ago to give his family a chance at a better life.
Employed by the U.S. Postal Service, he now resides in Jackson Heights with his wife and two young children, whom he eventually hopes to send to college.
“I’m thinking I’ll buy a home next,” he told the Chronicle. “And just ... buy a new car.”
To help immigrants and asylum seekers achieve their hopes for themselves and their families, the New York Immigration Coalition provided valuable resources to dozens of individuals like Sikdar at its Key to the City: Back to School Family Resource Fair on the 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights last Saturday.
In addition to school supplies including backpacks, notebooks, pencils and folders, the NYIC’s partner organizations supplied access to services such as school registration, healthcare and legal advice, all absolutely free.
The NYIC is the largest immigrant organization in the state, whose membership consists of more than 200 service providers and community organizations that offer social services for immigrants and asylum seekers, as well as policy and advocacy work. Vice President for Policy and Programs Theodore Moore said the organization will host resource fairs throughout the year and into next year all over the city.
For the past 13 years, the fair has provided services that folks would typically have to travel across the city to access, he added.
“It can be really time-consuming, extremely costly, and then for a lot of our folks, it’s really difficult to navigate,” he said. “So we decided to put everything in one place.”
With back-to-school season in full swing, ImmSchools provided resources to immigrant families with students, as well as teachers and administrators to help them better serve their communities. The group provides “know your rights” workshops for settings in and out of schools, but especially the right to translation and interpretation services in schools. ImmSchools also works to help undocumented youth obtain higher education degrees.
ImmSchools program facilitator Mar’a Rocha, who moved to Queens two years ago, said she can see immigrants’ influence in Jackson Heights just by walking down Roosevelt Avenue and seeing the multiplicity of languages and cultures.
“I want them to gain knowledge from every organization and know that the city is here to support students, here to support families,” she told the Chronicle.
The fair also offered healthcare resources. Based in Flushing and Lower Manhattan, the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center offers internal medicine, pediatrics, ob-gyn, mental health and social work services, in addition to insurance enrollment navigators.
“We are definitely aiming to help those that have not received any health services before. You’re always welcome, regardless of your ability to pay,” community outreach associate Melissa Jimenez said.
Though Councilmember and Parks Department Chair Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) has partnered with the NYIC in past years, he said the fair has an added meaning this year with the influx of migrant families into NYC.
“It is immigrant labor that drives this city forward every single day,” Krishnan told the Chronicle. “It is the sacrifices of immigrants that make this city succeed, and so it is our obligation as government to make sure that the very communities who are sacrificing to make sure our city thrives, get the services and resources they need.”
An advocate for the 34th Avenue Open Street, also known as Paseo Park, Krishnan said he “couldn’t think of a better way to use public space” than a fair to provide resources to immigrants and asylum seekers.
Dawn Siff, executive director of the Alliance for Paseo Park, said transforming the 34th Avenue Open Street into park space would help “stitch our community together” and “welcome our new immigrants who are coming.”
“We hope that [immigrants and asylees] get the opportunity to live the American dream just like everyone else who came here throughout the years,” Moore said.
