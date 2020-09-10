When Gov. Cuomo announced last Thursday that casinos and video lottery terminal facilities would be allowed to reopen on Sept. 9 with a 25 percent occupancy limit, the staff of South Ozone Park’s Resorts World Casino breathed a sigh of relief.
They weren’t alone. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) promptly sent out a press release heralding the return of one of South Queens’ biggest economic generators and employment for many of the casino’s workers, over 80 percent of whom live within a 10-mile radius of the facility.
But while the reopening of the casino does mark a substantial return for the leisure economy, one of the most roaring business sectors in the region, it can only bring back about half of its workers under the current restrictions.
A Resorts World spokesperson confirmed that of around 950 employees that it had furloughed or laid off due to the COVID shutdown that went into effect in March, it would only be recalling 477 total as part of its reopening.
The problem for a company like Resorts World is that even though restrictions around gambling facilities have been lifted, indoor dining and drinking continue to be off limits until the end of the month.
“Because Queens is in the New York City region and indoor dining is not allowed, we can’t have any food and beverage inside the casino. So, for example, those employees right now, unfortunately, are not going to be able to be recalled because we just can’t offer anything,” Meghan Taylor, Resorts World vice president of government affairs and community relations, said in an interview last Thursday, before the dining rules were eased.
The casino’s return is expected to provide a shot in the arm to the area’s economy. The state comptroller’s economic snapshot of Queens in 2018 showed how the opening of Resorts World in 2011 helped catapult the Howard Beach and Ozone Park area to the fastest job growth in the entire borough, rising by 43 percent, or 4,300 jobs, from 2010 to 2018. Of those gains, leisure and hospitality accounted for more than half the jobs added.
Now, after more than six months of being closed, Taylor said it would be an understatement to say that the company has been looking forward to the chance to open its doors.
“We closed our doors back on March 16, [and] we never anticipated it being this long that we would be closed,” Taylor said, adding that there was a silver lining.
“But it really gave us the opportunity to take a very close look at our operations, and identify those high-touch point areas,” she said.
The first thing that guests and employees will notice is that they will be required to go through a thermal screening upon entry to the facility, whereupon anyone with a temperature of 104 degrees or above will not be permitted to enter. Once inside, everyone will be required to wear a face mask.
Hundreds of hand-sanitizing stations have been installed on the gaming floors, as well as density counters in the facility, which will allow the casino to really have an up-to-the-minute snapshot of the number of patrons and employees on the casino floors in order to abide by the capacity restrictions.
The casino has put several social distancing measures into place. It mounted Plexiglas panels in between many of its slot machines and electronic table games, in addition to adding antibacterial wipe stations that will allow patrons to disinfect machines to their own liking, even though the cleaning team will have increased sanitizing schedules.
All HVAC air filters have been upgraded to hospital grade, and signage will remind guests to wash their hands and maintain social distancing.
After touring the facility on Tuesday, Addabbo, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach) gave it their blessing.
“This is a big day for the casino, and I fully believe they will be able to face all the challenges ahead and keep their staff and customers safe as they begin to reopen. We look forward to the day when they can be at full capacity and offer all of their amazing amenities again,” Addabbo wrote in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.