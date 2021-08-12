Gov. Cuomo is stepping down from office, but Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) wants justice for the thousands of victims the governor left in his wake.
“It’s clear to me that resignation or impeachment does not equate to accountability,” the Queens official told the Chronicle in an Aug. 9 interview, just one day before Cuomo finally stepped down.
Accountability extends beyond removal from office, Kim said. He hopes that justice will come in the form of complete accounts outlining the governor’s alleged abuses of power across various scandals.
Kim had been calling for the governor to step down before 11 women came forward with sexual abuse allegations. In February, Kim was pursuing justice for the thousands of nursing home residents who died from Covid-19 exposure, which a state investigation showed may have been a result of Cuomo’s mishandlings. The Queens official repeatedly chastised Cuomo for allowing sick patients to be placed into facilities with healthy ones, which Kim claimed was a classic case of putting profit over people.
Kim said Cuomo called him personally, berated him over the phone and asked him to lie on his behalf to downplay the elderly deaths. Instead, Kim went public.
Soon after, former and current female state staffers have come forward with their own stories of abuse from Cuomo.
“It’s a clear pattern and other lawmakers have been on the receiving end of these tactics,” Kim said. “Most have looked the other way and tried to comply because it is a threatening situation where he has the power to ruin people’s lives.”
Cuomo’s Aug. 10 decision to step down from office came as a shock to Kim, who was certain the day prior that the governor would remain in power unless removed. Cuomo’s announcement came as the state Assembly Judiciary Committee began wrapping up its removal investigation.
As he announced his departure from Albany, Cuomo has continued to deny the allegations, stating that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted advances.
He reiterated a sentiment he has continuously made since his first accuser, former staffer Lindsey Boylan, came forward: that his behavior is just characteristic of his affectionate personality, and is in no way predatory. He also blamed “generational and cultural shifts.”
However, Cuomo did admit wrongdoing.
“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “I have been too familiar with people, my sense of humor can be insensitive and offputting. I do hug and kiss people casually — women and men, I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember. In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”
Also, in an Aug. 3 video, he apologized to accuser Charlotte Bennett for exhibiting behavior that made her feel uncomfortable. He claimed he was attempting to help her recover from a previous sexual assault, but admitted he only made the situation worse.
In Kim’s opinion, whether that justification is true or not is irrelevant. Outcome matters more than intent, he said.
“Charlotte articulated it the best herself. It’s gaslighting. She knows the difference between mentorship and sexual harassment ... He’s playing with logic and trying to vindicate himself,” said Kim. “He clearly didn’t take the sexual harassment class he instituted, that we’ve been trained in for years.”
Cuomo’s closest allies had been jumping ship. His top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who stuck by his side throughout multiple scandals, resigned Aug. 8.
“Basically, all of his inner circle of enablers are trying to distance themselves, but they played a role in this toxic environment,” Kim said. “Their resignation doesn’t absolve them from their role.”
Kim wants every detail of the nursing home scandal and Cuomo’s book deal to be brought to light, as well as the forms of control he placed over his subordinates.
Punishment for Cuomo, in the case he is convicted of any crime, should be left to the courts, Kim said. In addition to the state attorney’s probe, district attorneys from Manhattan, Nassau, Oswego, Westchester and Albany announced they are also investigating the governor for sexually assaulting multiple women.
“What’s important for my constituents is we get a full account and that we know those things. That’s what’s most important to me,” Kim said. “I’m more focused on us understanding how we failed, why we failed to protect our seniors and women and how we can prevent it in the future.”
