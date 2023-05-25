The Forest Hills Gardens Association and the historic West Side Tennis Club have a court date on May 31.
And it won’t be on grass.
The two entities are suing each other in a dispute that centers on the 30 concerts scheduled for Forest Hills Stadium this summer.
The FGHA, in a 24-page complaint, and individual residents interviewed by the Chronicle, say the number of concerts scheduled this year is excessive and unprecedented, and will seriously harm the quality of life for residents of the private community.
The tennis club, in a 28-page counter complaint, says that it is a longtime member of the community in good standing, pays its fees and assessments, and that the stadium has hosted some of the most iconic musical acts in history, including Frank Sinatra and The Beatles.
The club also accuses the association of trying to close off Burns Street, which allows convenient access and egress; and attempting “to extort millions of dollars from the Club for their own benefit.”
The FGHA decries “the appalling number of commercial concerts held at the Stadium, which in recent years has increased to a number that has no historical precedent.”
“My concern is that there are too many concerts,” said Forest Hills resident Jean Hahn, who lives blocks from the stadium. “And there seems to be no oversight of the concert promoter. More than half the weekends, from the time of the start of the concerts to the time they end, have planned events.” Hahn said each concert brings its share of auto and pedestrian traffic jams.
“There are a lot of people going through,” she said. “I’m constantly finding garbage in my yard. It appears that people were sitting in our front yard chairs, and it looked like they were enjoying themselves. The biggest concern is the number of concerts and enforcement.”
Residents have claimed that noise is a disturbance, particularly during late hours with children trying to sleep.
Some accused the city’s Department of Environmental Protection of not keeping tabs on noise pollution concerns, and ignoring complaints such as those made to 311.
A DEP spokesman, in an email to the Chronicle, said that the department was not called to the first concerts this year; and that their inspectors last year issued the stadium six summonses for violations of the city’s Noise Code.
Andy Court, co-founder of Concerned Citizens for Forest Hills, wasn’t impressed.
“The DEP needs to do a much better job with noise enforcement,” he said.
Court said when the tennis club first posed the restarting of concerts nine years ago to raise funds to preserve the stadium and make itself some money, many people were amenable, particularly with an agreement to end by 10 p.m. But he said this year’s schedule is too much.
“We’re getting more concerts, longer concerts, louder concerts and later concerts,” he said.
The West Side Tennis Club and Forest Hills Gardens Association did not respond to requests for comment.
