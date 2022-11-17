Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commading officer of the 102nd Precinct, gave Community Board 9 an update last Thursday on what he called a “significant incident.”
Last month, a double shooting occurred outside of Blend Lounge on Atlantic Avenue in South Richmond Hill. The incident, Kivlin said, possibly stemmed from a parking dispute outside the club and police now have a person of interest.
Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 17, police responded to a 911 call and found two people shot, a 23-year-old man who was pronounced dead and a 27-year-old man shot who was in stable condition. Kivlin said the latter is recovering.
Residents of the area attended the community board meeting to speak out against the issues they say are ongoing near Blend.
“With the Blend nightclub, there’s been so many problems in the neighborhood since that has opened,” said Juliet Ganpat, who has lived in the area for 25 years.
“Whatever happens in there spills outside and then we also have issues with parking, we have people urinating. We have all this coming from the crowd there ... it has not been safe. It’s such a bad idea putting a club into a residential neighborhood,” Ganpat said.
She said she spoke up during the public comment period because the board has a “moral obligation” to the people in her community. In the past year, there have been repeated assaults as well as another shooting there, she said.
Ganpat hopes to see the lounge’s liquor license revoked and that the owners pack up and move to a commercial district, she told the Chronicle.
Blend representatives could not be reached for comment.
Another resident, Bill Knight, at the board meeting said, “I’d also like to recommend that, going forward, considering the safety and quality of life of the residents of Richmond Hill, that consideration be given a little more carefully in granting liquor licenses.”
The board voted in favor of sending a letter to the State Liquor Authority to have the spot’s liquor license revoked, with just one no vote and one abstention.
The no vote came from board member Dianne Ramoutar, who also lives near Blend but said she would like to see the police investigation wrapped up before pinning the blame on the lounge, especially after Kivlin said it stemmed from a parking dispute.
Her concern is Phil Rizzuto “Smokey Oval” Park, where she notices crime and homeless people sleeping all hours of the day, unrelated to the nightclub activity.
“I’m more concerned about the homelessness in the park,” she said.
