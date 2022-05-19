With whoever killed Zhiwen Yan on April 30 still at large, members of Community Board 6 and the public, particularly those from the Asian community, came to the board’s May 11 meeting with many questions for the commanding officer of the NYPD’s 112th Precinct.
Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann said he understands the community’s fears and frustration, but said the public needs to give police time and, yes, patience.
So too did law enforcement sources contacted by the Chronicle.
Many people drew contrasts between Yan’s death and that of Forest Hills mother Orsolya Gaal on April 16, commenting on the relative speed with which an arrest was made and information reported in the media.
Stella Xu summed up the feelings of many speakers at the virtual monthly meeting, now available on YouTube, at which Cappelmann typically discusses crime in the precinct.
“Thanks to the NYPD, [Gall’s] killer was arrested four days later,” Xu said.
“On April 30, just two weeks later, this community experienced another loss,” Xu said. “A man was brutally murdered while making deliveries for his employer, the Great Wall restaurant.” She said the media reports of Yan’s death appear to be far fewer compared to Gaal’s.
Board member Kevin Ly, speaking only for himself, was among those expressing concern about the lack of information beyond what the media have reported, including an alleged ongoing grudge against the restaurant.
He and others also believed the police had identified the suspect and released information such as a car that may have been a getaway vehicle.
Capplemann said the precinct has seen incidents of violent crime that it has not in years, with a Dec. 30 shooting the first in the 112th since 2019; and that Gaal’s and Yan’s murders were the first since 2016.
But he also said it would be dangerous to discuss details in an open forum.
“Anything that is said here could compromise this investigation,” he said. “I just want everyone to know that every available resource that we have is being utilized to investigate this crime. I know there is some false information out there that is not to be taken seriously. It is 200 percent false. We’ve been working this 24/7.
“We have our detective squad and we have our homicide squad. We bring detectives from wherever we have them. So at any given time you have 30 to 50 detectives working specifically on this case.”
He also said they are not 9-to-5 employees.
“They don’t ring a bell and go home. They stay at work on a case like this until they are physically unable to do any further work ...”
“I understand there is a tremendous amount of frustration in the community, and we really are part of the community in the Police Department. I spend as much time here as I do anywhere else. But unfortunately, a public forum is not the place to discuss this case ... At some point, it’s going to be out there. It just can’t be right now.”
He also said that his command still is one of the safest places in the city.
Cappelmann was spot on, according to law enforcement sources interviewed by the Chronicle.
“Here’s the problem,” said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective and now a professor at John Jay College in Brooklyn. “If you give up too much information your suspect is on the run. He leaves the state. He makes things more difficult. Or he gets rid of evidence. And then you’re dealing with more problems. So you keep things close to the vest, especially with things that only the suspect would know. And that’s done on purpose.”
Giacalone said cops train themselves to ignore media reports.
“And if the media says something that is wrong, the police will rarely if ever correct them. Now you’re giving clues as to what you know.” The exception, he said, is when the public is in danger.
He suspects that police have an idea who they are going after.
“Sometimes the public just has to be patient and let the cops do their job.”
A retired New York City senior prosecutor concurred.
“If you’re leaking information about somebody who is a suspect who has not been arrested, that can have terrible consequences,” the attorney said. “It can give people an idea who your witnesses are, and if you have a killer out there, you don’t want people’s identities known.
“The New York City Police Department has some of the best detectives in the world. People need to have patience and trust that the NYPD is doing whatever can be done.”
