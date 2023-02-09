The first community engagement forum to discuss how more than 50 acres at Queens Village’s Creedmoor Psychiatric Center should be utilized was held at PS/IS 208 in Bellerose last week.
The “visioning meeting” — as Borough President Donovan Richards called it — drew in a crowd of approximately 90 people from Queens Village, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, Bellerose Manor and Bellerose. No one from the adjacent neighborhood of Hollis Hills shared their ideas for the sight.
At the start of the session, Richards ensured the residents and civic leaders in attendance that the purpose of the meeting on Feb. 2 was that their voices would be heard and their ideas would help craft a master plan for the suggested space, which is south of Union Turnpike away from the main hospital.
“I want to be clear, I want to hear from you,” Richards said. “We may not agree on every facet of whatever happens ... but my job in helping to steer this ship is that everybody’s voices are incorporated and that we can meet somewhere in the middle.”
Leading the nearly three-hour session was Empire State Development, the state’s economic growth wing.
Ahead of the meeting, ESD officials fielded questions about preserving greenery, acknowledging the need for parking for people who live in the half-dozen neighborhoods surrounding the site, the transit challenges in Eastern Queens and making sure that any development fits the character of the region, according to Doug McPherson, the project manager of the real estate and planning team.
“We looked into environmental issues at the site, we looked into infrastructure concerns, we looked into the buildings’ condition like lead paint and asbestos,” McPherson said. “We’ve built a baseline of knowledge but now the real work starts and it is time for questions that you are coming in with to take center stage.”
McPherson said that once the ESD gathers the community’s feedback on how the space should best serve the surrounding region and answers lingering questions on density, commercial use, transit and more, its goal is to provide a master plan for the site by July.
“Then we will go into the next phase of the environmental review and look at how implementing this plan would impact the surrounding communities,” McPherson added. “After that, we will look into the process of bringing in development firms.”
Shachi Pandey, an urban designer for the Metropolitan Urban Design Workshop, a firm that was tasked with assisting the ESD to lead the listening sessions, said that an environmental study on the more than a dozen semi-connected buildings at Creedmoor could take up to two to three months give or take.
Ahead of a second forum on Feb. 16 at Martin Van Buren High School, located at 230-17 Hillside Ave. in Queens Village, there will be a detailed existing condition analysis released on the website creedmoor.nyc/engagement, said the urban designer from the MUD Workshop, a firm that is committed to the community-based regeneration of neighborhoods.
During the forum, people were asked to use Post-it notes to describe what they want for the area.
Bob Friedrich, president of the Glen Oaks Village Co-op, said that members of the 14 community boards in the borough had already ruminated on their desire for the space.
“We know the property because we all live near there and we know the conditions,” Friedrich said. “We’ve already done the homework.”
Community priorities included low-to-medium density scale-up development consistent with the community, sufficient parking, adequate transit and environmental remediation of the entire south campus of Creedmoor, Friedrich added. Senior housing, start-up housing for young adults and young families, a veterans’ center to replace the St. Albans Veterans Affairs Medical Center, thus providing space for a new hospital in Southeast Queens, and an intergenerational recreation center with a pool are also sought.
“We don’t want prisons, we don’t want juvenile centers, we don’t want homeless shelters, we don’t want buildings over four stories and we don’t want big box stores that will create traffic problems,” Friedrich said to applause.
Secretary Ed Velez, 75, of the Hollis, Bellaire, Queens Village, Bellerose Little League organization, was very keen on the idea of senior housing.
“There was senior housing made near the YMCA in Bellerose, but we were not made aware of it,” said Velez, a Queens Village resident who wants to stay on top of the Creedmoor development. “I have senior parents. By the time I found out about the space, it was already full. Seniors don’t want to leave their neighborhood.”
Vice President Paul Buscialano of the HBQVB Little League said he wants a multisport center for kids of all backgrounds.
“We want kids not to just play baseball and softball, but we want them to also play touch football, soccer, basketball and even cricket too,” Buscialano said.
Suzanne Peritz, the president of the Rocky Hill Civic Association and a Bellerose Manor resident, does not want any housing over four stories.
“If there is anything bigger than that you’d have to build a new school because PS 18 can’t handle any more students,” Peritz said. “It can’t handle more kids. It used to be overcrowded, but now it is back at capacity. We would also be overwhelmed with cars and traffic ... We are not Astoria.”
Peritz would prefer a community center that will benefit the entire region.
Mo Ishmael, the Queens Village Civic Association president, was wary of the process, but excited to meet the presenters.
“So far it seems like they are listening,” Ishmael said. “I’m always so skeptical.”
Ishmael said he wants to see affordable single- and two-family housing. Houses in Queens Village are $600,000 to $800,000. North of that, homes are approximately $1 million, according to the civic president, who wants smaller houses built that would range from $200,000 to $500,000 to attract young families to the region.
One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he wanted ADA senior housing, reasonably priced housing and a veterans’ space because several live in the area.
