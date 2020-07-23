More than a dozen women from Howard Beach took a morning off last week to clean up the chronically trash-strewn Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge — and got so much love for it, they are planning on doing again.
“My friends and I walk over that bridge every morning and we started talking about what we could do,” said Gina Barillaro, a teacher from Old Howard Beach. “It’s like the third world over there, there’s so much trash.”
When they got home, they pulled out their calendars and began looking for a date when all of them were free.
That date turned out to be July 16 — though one of the friends had to take a day off from work to make it.
“Then I said let’s see if we can get other people to join us,” said Barillaro.
Notices on Facebook pages Howard Beach Moms and Howard Beach Uncensored attracted a few more volunteers and a sponsoring neighbor, Phyllis Infante, who donated money for cleaning products.
PJ Marcel, a community activist, donated the bags and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) sent over cases of water, Barillaro said.
At 7 a.m. last Thursday, 13 volunteers showed up. They split up into two teams, each working one side of the bridge.
Fisherman on the span offered the volunteers money to go buy themselves coffee. “They thought we were on parole or something,” she laughed. “Why else would anybody be doing that?”
Four hours and scores of bulging garbage bags later, the women dragged themselves home. “We were exhausted,” Barillaro said, “but the end result was beautiful.”
That’s when the Facebook pages started lighting up. People who cross the Addabbo Bridge regularly started noticing that it was, for the first time in recent memory, spotless and began posting messages of gratitude.
“What an amazing thing to do,” read a Facebook post on Howard Beach Moms from Susan Shearin. “Don’t know who they are but wanted to say THANKS!!!”
Litter on the bridge has been a chronic problem for years, if not decades.
The trash is usually blamed on the scores of daily fisherman who cast their lines into Jamaica Bay off the span’s walkways or from the shorelines at the approach to the bridge on Cross Bay Boulevard.
The bridge and its approaches are under three different jurisdictions — the U.S. Park Service and the state and city Departments of Transportation — for regular cleanup.
“There are a lot of moving parts here,” Addabbo said this week. “But it is all about enforcement. It could be anybody who can write a ticket.
“These were people who got fed up with slow-moving government. Anybody who can do cleanup, I appreciate.”
Since the volunteer cleanup, Barillaro said she has been handing out bags to fisherman as she and her friends walk over the bridge in the morning for their fitness routine.
“Put that trash in here and take it with you,” she tells them.
Since the cleanup, others from Howard Beach have volunteered to help out and two local businesses — Natural Body, the vitamin supplement store on Cross Bay Boulevard, and K&E Auto Body and Collision on 101st Avenue — have said they want to contribute money, Barillaro said.
“We’re going to do it again,” she promised. A second cleanup is scheduled for Aug. 22, she said.
