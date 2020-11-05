In the wake of the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old store convenience store clerk in Ozone Park, a group of community leaders gathered at the scene of the crime on Thursday evening to hold a vigil and speak out about violent crime in the neighborhood.
Over the course of the event, it turned from candlelit vigil to rally. The group began inside the shop by giving speeches commemorating Mohmediyan Tarwala, the clerk who died, before heading to the parking lot with signs that read “Stop the killing” and criticizing elected officials over a megaphone.
The group’s speakers pointed to a number of different issues in the community, but the one uniting factor was the need for a neighborhood to come together after a tragedy has occurred to show solidarity.
“Every time someone passes away as violently as this we should come out because it should shock our conscience,” said one of the area’s Democratic district leaders, Richard David.
Colleagues from the shop remembered Tarwala as a “brilliant” co-worker who loved to make others laugh and established a rapport with many of the regulars as he worked shifts to get through college.
“He came abroad for a better lifestyle, studying, working, and unfortunately his life was taken away,” said Iqbal Ali, president of the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol.
Tarwala had moved to New York from Surat, India, and was the only one from his family who was living in the U.S., said his manager, Dave Patel.
“We worked [together] for one and a half years. I never felt like he was just an employee. I felt like he was my brother,” said Hardik Parekh, the co-worker who was working behind the counter the moment that alleged shooter Steve Cohen entered the shop brandishing a gun.
Parekh said that animosity had been building between the workers in the shop and Cohen, a homeless individual who reportedly was living out of a van at the time of the incident, after he had repeatedly stolen from the shop and gotten into arguments with workers.
That day, Cohen had physically confronted Tarwala, and Parekh said the two workers had to kick him out of the store by prodding him with a pole. When Parekh saw Cohen hiding outside the entrance around 6 p.m. he told Tarwala to hold the door locked as he called 911.
When Tarwala walked over to the door, Parekh, who was behind a Plexiglas panel at the counter, said that Cohen shot Tarwala twice, and attempted to shoot at him as well but missed. It was then that off-duty Police Officer Jason Maharaj, who happened to be in the store, intervened to wrestle Cohen down and disarm him.
“The cop saved my life. He was an angel to me. If he wasn’t there, I would be dead. I couldn’t go nowhere,” said Parekh.
When the NYPD arrived, Tarwala was rushed off to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died later that night.
Members of the vigil’s two spearheading organizations, the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the COPCP, have been arguing for an increased police presence in the neighborhood for the past year.
“Where is the outrage?” asked City Council candidate Mike Scala. He and OZPKRBA founder Sam Esposito criticized unnamed elected officials in the area who they said were more vocal about the Ozone Park sign stolen this week than the fatal shooting in the district.
“Why are there only a few of us talking about this, when we see stories on Facebook about the Ozone Park sign that was stolen, which is a legitimate issue, but I think there’s a conversation that needs to happen about violent crime in the neighborhood,” Scala said.
“It just goes to show you that the need for NYPD is stronger now than ever before. We need more NYPD in the classrooms. We need more NYPD graduating,” Esposito said.
Despite the killing, the number of shooting incidents in the 106th Precinct is not up from previous years. As of Oct. 25, there had been four so far in 2020, not surpassing the total of five in 2019 and nine in 2018, according to Compstat. The violent crime that has been increasing in the neighborhood is felony assault, which has steadily grown on an annual basis in the precinct since 2015.
Ali, the COPCP president, also brought up homelessness as an issue at stake in the recent tragedy, noting that he did not approve of the location of the nearby homeless shelter at 85-15 101 Ave. in Ozone Park — a project that members of the OZPKRBA fiercely fought against when it was first announced in 2018. Though Cohen was living out of a car at the time of the incident, Parekh believed that he had been living at the shelter during the pandemic.
“These are all various serious issues and we’re not hearing any plans or accountability on any of this,” Scala said through a megaphone outside the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.