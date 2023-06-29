After 14 years, a bill that could prevent a great deal of pollution and horrific odors emanating from trash-laden trains running through or sitting in Queens has made it out of the Legislature to the governor’s desk.
Now residents who live near the New York & Atlantic Railroad yards in Glendale — as well as the two legislators who steered the bill through Albany — hope Gov. Hochul signs it into law.
The measure from Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) would require that all putrescible waste being transported by rail be covered with either a hard tarp or sealed lid.
The aim is to keep odors in and to keep rain that mixes with the garbage and leaches out through drains in the bottom of the cars out. Rajkumar on June 23 organized a gathering of residents and civic leaders to celebrate a containment bill progressing farther than one ever has, and to convince Hochul to get the measure over the goal line by signing it.
“We listened to the people of Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth and Middle Village to protect their health and welfare,” Rajkumar said. “This is an enormous victory for our community. And now we are asking Gov. Hochul to sign this important legislation.”
Rajkumar retold stories of residents dealing with foul odors from garbage sitting in rail cars, and students at nearby Christ the King High School complaining of stenches so foul they got headaches.
“All we have to do is put a lid on it.”
Rajkumer and Addabbo said support was bipartisan throughout the state. Both also gave tremendous credit to Mary Parisen Lavelle and Mary Arnold, founding members of Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions, a grassroots group that formed 14 years ago to fight for quality-of-life issues around the rail line.
“‘Mary Squared,’ I call them,” Addabbo said. He said he is particularly pleased with the bill because it was completely constituent-driven from the start.
Addabbo said his experience goes back to 2009, sitting in a resident’s rattling house at 3 a.m., and his first whiff of the aroma from an open trash car on a sizzling hot summer afternoon.
“You know something had to be done.”
He said they did, in fact, try working with the rail companies. And the first incarnation of the bill years ago required hard covers on all trash, not just that capable of decaying.
“This is a monumental accomplishment for [Rajkumar and Addabbo], the residents, the civics and Community Board 5,” Parisen Lavelle said. “New York’s No. 1 export by rail is waste, and it has been long overdue that the issue was addressed. These rail cars go past our homes, as you can see. They go past our schools and our parks.”
“Our gratitude is inexpressible,” Arnold said.
A spokesperson for Hochul told the Chronicle in an email that the governor is reviewing the legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.