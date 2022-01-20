In light of the American Red Cross’ Jan. 11 declaration of the first-ever national blood shortage, the House Oversight Committee — including Queens Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) — has called on the FDA to reconsider its restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.
At present, men who have sex with men, or MSM, must defer from donating blood within three months of having sex. The policy has been in place since 2020, when the FDA revised its 2015 decision, which shortened the period to one year. Before that, the FDA had banned all MSM donations.
Gay and bisexual men have been restricted from donating blood since the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic took the world by storm. Since it was found that a higher number of HIV/AIDS patients were MSM, and at the time, blood-screening options were limited, the FDA issued a blanket ban on MSM donations.
Since then, though, scientists have found little evidence to support the policy, and say the likelihood of contracting HIV via blood transfusion is very low. One 2017 National Institutes of Health report goes as far as to say that there is “no medical or scientific reason to support” bans on MSM donations.
Rather, it is stigma that has kept such policies in place, as Maloney, Ocasio-Cortez, and Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) argue in their letter to FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “While FDA has made progress in updating this troubling policy, the existing recommendation that blood centers turn away men who have sex with men (MSM) who have been sexually active in the past three months continues to stigmatize gay and bisexual men and undermine crucial efforts to ensure an adequate and stable national blood supply,” the letter reads.
David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the LGBT Network, which is based in Astoria, agreed whole-heartedly.
“This ban exists because people are relying on stigma rather than science,” he said.
The representatives believe that ending the deferral would help to ease the shortage while also making strides against discrimination.
To that end, Kilmnick said further, “By keeping the ban going, [the FDA] was not just harming members of the LGBTQ community, but harming all Americans. Now that we’re — again — in a crisis, and there is such a need for blood, it’s important for the FDA to listen to medical experts, and science and to end this discriminatory practice once and for all.”
Queens Pride founder and former Councilman Danny Dromm agreed. “We have tests that accurately determine whether or not a person’s blood is infected with HIV,” he said. “ For them to continue to prohibit gay men from donating blood is really discriminatory.”
Queens hospitals have certainly felt the effects of the shortage.
“We have gone from having — in the region — maybe a week’s worth of blood [at a time] to having three days’ or less,” said Dr. Alex Indrikovs, senior director of transfusion medicine at Northwell Health.
Asked for his thoughts on the representatives’ call for the FDA to end the three-month deferral period on MSM donations, Indrikovs told the Chronicle, “If science shows that the safety of the blood supply is going to be maintained or improved, I think that’s a great thing.” He added, “Everyone should have the same rights to donate blood, as long as the safety of the blood supply is not compromised.”
New York Blood Center plays a crucial role in distributing blood to metropolitan-area hospitals. Asked about the push to end the deferral period, a spokesperson referred the Chronicle to a prepared statement: “Last year, the FDA shortened the deferral period for men who have sex with men from 12 months to 3 months. We wholly support this progress and are participating in studies that evaluate the individual risk profiles of blood donors with the goal of supporting additional evidence-based changes.”
