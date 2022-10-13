No one wants to get hit with a parking fine, but what about getting a bit of a parking fine?
That could be possible under legislation authored by City Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) and co-sponsored by 22 other lawmakers, including five from Queens.
The bill would allow individuals to report people blocking bus lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks and fire hydrants, as long as they are within a quarter-mile of a school. The violation, hazardous obstruction, and civil penalty, $175, would be new, and handled by the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings. The reporting mechanism would be established by the city Department of Transportation.
Those whose evidence is used to get a fine levied would receive 25 percent of whatever proceeds were collected. For a fine of $175, that’s $43.75.
The bill, Int. 501, is modeled after an existing program that lets residents report illegally idling trucks in return for a share of the fine.
The point of the bill is to fight abuse of parking placards used by public employees. Restler announced it along with another measure, Int. 500, that would revoke placards for personal vehicles that lack government plates, with exceptions for those granted through union contracts and for people with disabilities.
“Placard abuse is petty corruption,” Restler said in a prepared statement. “City employees serve the public, not the other way around. Our legislation moves us towards a placard free city, which is more than reasonable in the most transit rich City in the country.”
The legislation is supported by activist groups including StreetsPAC, Transportation Alternatives, Families for Safe Streets, the New York League of Conservation Voters and Bike New York.
“Government employees parking wherever they want, whenever they want creates a great deal of public mistrust, and this entitlement must end immediately,” said Ken Podziba, president and CEO of Bike New York. “Placard abuse puts the convenience of a select few in power above the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, and we can’t thank Council Member Restler enough for taking on this important issue that has plagued the city for years.”
One group of government employees that opposes Int. 501 at least is the New York Police Department. In response to it, the NYPD touted its record on ticket-writing and raised concerns about public safety in a statement from its press office (it declined to take a stand on Int. 500 when asked by the Chronicle).
“The NYPD has issued, year to date, 52,837 summonses for parking in bike lanes, 2,008 moving violations in bike lanes, 25,244 summonses for parking in a bus lane, 33,638 summonses for parking a sidewalk, 513,435 summonses for parking at hydrants, and 69,389 summonses for parking in a crosswalk,” the statement said. “The department robustly enforces these provisions of law and will continue to do so.
“The proposed law will pit neighbor against neighbor and will likely lead to violence. Our hard working Traffic Enforcement Agents, who wear an NYPD uniform and have extra legal protection enshrined in state law, are assaulted dozens of times per year after issuing summonses. This law would outsource that risk to everyday New Yorkers. The legislation, while well intentioned, leads to more problems than it solves.”
Asked to respond, Restler said in an email sent by his chief of staff, “This legislation is inspired by the successful idling program with citizen enforcement, which has not been a source of conflict in our neighborhoods. I am confident this bill would improve safety by reducing dangerous and illegal parking.”
The bill has been written about in several media outlets over the last two weeks, though it is unclear why. It was laid on the table June 2 and immediately referred to committee, and Restler’s office confirmed there has been no recent change in its status.
“We don’t have any news on when there might be a hearing on it, but we’re pushing!” Chief of Staff Mariana Alexander said via email.
The bill’s Queens co-sponsors are Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
