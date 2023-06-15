If signed into law by Gov. Hochul, a reparations bill that passed in the state Legislature last week would make New York the second state to have such a measure.
State Senate bill S1163A, and its Assembly counterpart A7691, made it through both chambers with votes of 41-21 and 106-41, respectively.
The bill, which was introduced by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), would establish a New York State Community Commission to study reparations remedies for African Americans who are descendants of slaves. Once an analysis into the generational impacts of slavery and segregation in New York is completed, the commission would formulate an approach to compensate for the damages.
The deadline for the bill to be signed is Dec. 31, according to the senator.
“The idea of reparations has been around the nation since 1866, where the enslaved people have been calling for back pay,” Sanders told the Chronicle. “They have been calling to be made whole.”
Despite promises from the country to provide the formerly enslaved with 40 acres and a mule and other forms of compensation, those assurances fell by the wayside, Sanders said.
“This contributed to the current conditions we have in America,” Sanders said. “Two hundred years of slavery and then there were another 100 years of Jim Crow, a type of apartheid. This was slavery by other means. Slavery by another name and the people had few rights and very little chance in making it in an unequal America.”
While the civil rights movement helped to overthrow Jim Crow in the 1960s, the senator said that when measuring quality of life across the board, Black people are not equal to their white counterparts.
“Blacks are not only not equal to whites, they are indeed going backwards,” said the senator. “There is a gap in health, wealth — all of these disparities are getting wider and wider. The nation needs to resolve this matter by making the descendants whole. Reparations — to repair ... That is the nature of reparations.”
Sanders said he believes there can be a more just and fair America.
If the law is enacted, the study should be completed one year after the commission has its first meeting.
“In the meantime, I will be imploring the governor that New York can do this and indeed must do this,” he said.
A spokesman for the governor said that she will review the legislation.
Sanders said the commission would ultimately decide what the reparations will be and that it probably won’t just be money.
“The problem is not simply money,” he said. “There may be a check involved, but we also have to look at what can we do to create Black wealth. Does that mean we have to help Black people buy a home or buy a business? Does that mean we have to work on healing the education system? Does that mean we have to work on the environmental factors that the people are living under that creates havoc in their lives and shortens their lives? There are a lot of possibilities to ensure we have an equal America ... It’s about the equality of opportunity. It’s not that anyone is being given a handout, but a hand up.”
Sanders said with the science of DNA and tax records, it would be easy to determine who is the descendant of a slave.
“Even before the enslaved were considered people, they were considered property and as property they were taxed,” he said. “Tax records would be able to determine what period did people get to America.”
When asked about descendants who live in different states or whose ancestors left the country generations ago, the senator said that the commission would have a difficult decision to make.
“That’s a good question,” Sanders said. “Let’s be clear. No one thing will solve all problems. Ultimately, the money of New Yorkers is not endless ... Hard decisions will have to be made ... If a choice is made between giving money to people who stayed and giving money to people who left I would not like to be the one to make that choice personally.”
If signed, the bill will be in league with the incredibly flawed but great people who wrote the Constitution, Sanders said.
“We will be in the tradition of the greatest people in America like Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams and Tom Paine — all of these great people who wrote these incredible words that the country has yet to live up to,” he said. “We will be completing the goals of the Civil War, which is not just to end slavery ... but to make people true citizens. This is an American struggle. This is a struggle to make an America that is an America for everyone.”
