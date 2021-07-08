The owners of the Jackson Heights apartment building that was destroyed in a fire on April 6 have obtained permits to begin repairs on the building, but Department of Buildings records show that they already have one pending violation for electrical work done without the proper permits.
The owner of the building, Kedex Properties, LLC, has hired contractors to perform emergency bracing and shoring work, said NYC Department of Buildings press secretary Andrew Rudansky, in an email. Shoring is done when a structure is in danger of collapse or during repairs.
The two buildings at 89-07 and 89-11 34 Ave. remain under a full vacate order.
On June 7, Kedex was served with a violation for doing electrical work without a permit, a class 2 violation that is considered a “major violation,” according to the city’s Building Code. These violations affect “life, health, safety, property, or the public interest but [do] not require immediate corrective action.” The property owners received an $800 penalty fine and will have to file a Certificate of Correction affidavit. There is also a hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.
Inspections found “significant” fire damage to the roof, interior spaces, plumbing, gas piping and electrical wiring, according to Rudansky. There is currently no timeline for when repairs will be completed and when residents can return to the building, he said in an email.
The Department of Buildings “will continue to monitor the progress of the permitted repairs” and “coordinate with the owners on application reviews and inspection requests related to these repairs so that residents can safely return to their homes as soon as possible,” Rudansky added.
The fire displaced 143 families, totaling almost 500 people, according to the Red Cross. Residents have since put pressure on city agencies and officials to extend their hotel stays and offer more affordable housing options closer to Jackson Heights.
The building is not expected to be habitable for at least a year, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Hotel stays were extended beyond a prior June 20th deadline for families that registered with HPD.
Kedex could not be reached for an interview but a representative from their offices said over the phone, “Right now I have nothing really to tell you,” before hanging up.
