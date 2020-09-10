The Queens Chamber of Commerce is hosting three webinars in the first half of September that could appeal, respectively, to business owners looking to reopen safely, first-time homebuyers and anyone looking for happiness, whether in the workplace or life in general.
Each event will be held online via Zoom and is free to join. Participants do not have to be chamber members.
“Reopening Your Business: From A Health, Legal and Protected Prospective” will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. today, Sept. 10, with a panel of legal, financial and medical experts passing along their knowledge of “what’s needed legally to reopen the doors” in today’s environment.
“Increasing Your Happiness” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 15, and is designed to help participants “engage in unique and helpful ways to increase their happiness” to improve their lives.
“Home Buying Made Simple” will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 15, and will be conducted by Dahiana Genao of the TD Bank Charitable Foundation.
Further information and Zoom links to the webinars are at queenschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.