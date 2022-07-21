For Queens renters, no news is bad news.
Rents continue to rise, according to a report published by MNS Real Estate earlier this month. The average rate for a rental space increased in every neighborhood measured by the MNS report from May to June except Jackson Heights. All eight of the neighborhoods tracked in the report have seen more than 5 percent increases in rental costs from this time last year to now.
The three neighborhoods representing the highest year-over-year increase are Astoria (32.33 percent), Long Island City (27.89 percent) and Jamaica (20.65 percent).
The month-over-month increases follow a trend dating back to the late winter and early spring. The average price of a studio apartment in Queens has increased by more than $100 since April, while the price of one-bedroom and two-bedroom spaces in the borough has increased every month since February and March, respectively.
The average price of a two-bedroom space has increased by $300 since the start of this year, according to the MNS data. Prices for one-bedroom and studio spaces have increased in the $200 range.
Rent prices were up 4.6 percent boroughwide from May to June, according to MNS. Prices for studio and one-bedroom apartments climbed in the range of 4 percent, while two bedrooms increased 5.6 percent.
Two-bedroom spaces, important for families with children, have seen the highest price spike year-over-year. In June 2021, the average price of a two-bedroom in Queens was $2,710. This past June, that number rose to $3,322, representing a 22.58 percent increase.
The most expensive neighborhood for a family in Queens is Long Island City. The price of June rent for a two bedroom apartment in the neighborhood was $5,463, roughly in line with the same space in Chelsea ($5,253).
No other Queens neighborhood eclipsed an average two-bedroom price of $3,500, though Jamaica came close at $3,484.
The most affordable two-bedroom apartments could be found in Jackson Heights ($2,505), Ridgewood ($2,797) and Flushing ($2,946).
Increasing rent prices are particularly concerning for families of lower-income status. A spokesperson from the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development said that higher rent costs take away from money that would have been otherwise earmarked for food, medicine and other basic necessities.
According to information from the US Census Bureau, the median household income in Queens for 2016 through 2020 was $72,028. HPD defines a rent-burdened household as one that commits more than 30 percent of its yearly household income to rent. Based on the figures provided by the MNS report, a household making $104,880 could be considered rent-burdened if it were paying Queens’ average rate for June.
