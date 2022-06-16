When the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted last month for the largest rent increase for stabilized apartments in a decade, those looking to sign new leases in the coming months — rent-controlled or otherwise — waited with baited breath as they prepared to see prices skyrocket. A recent Douglas Elliman report shows that they were right to do so: May’s average rent price in Queens increased 16.9 percent from that of May 2021.
The spike is in no way limited to Queens; the report says that in Brooklyn, the median rent price increased 18.2 percent year over year, and in Manhattan, the median rent hit $4,000 last month for the first time ever.
The report has certainly turned a few heads; the headline of a recent New York Post article on rent hikes in the city reads, “You now need to earn at least $160K a year to rent anything in NYC.”
That does not mean, however, that individual renters are paying the Queens average $3,073 per month: Instead, they have roommates.
“To have an individual apartment, that would be the headline in Manhattan,” Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel, Inc., the consultant firm responsible for the report, said in reference to the Post’s estimate. “But cohabitation is the vast majority of rentals, so that number would be — I’m assuming — far less.” Still, Miller was clear: The price hike is troubling, regardless of whether one is sharing a place.
Rising rents is not only a concern for residents; Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said business owners have also been hit with higher prices: “It’s making it harder and harder for people to live, work and play in a place like Queens County.”
As for why rent costs have increased so dramatically, Miller said the issue is multifaceted. For one, prices fell significantly at the beginning of the pandemic, which allowed some renters to move to neighborhoods they may not normally have been able to afford.
“Rents fell sharply during in 2020, and then they rose sharply in 2021. And then in 2022, we’re seeing this continued rise,” Miller said. “And so the question is ... what does the future look like?”
On top of that, this time of year — roughly May through August — is peak lease season, making prices even worse. Grech added that inflation has caused prices on everything from gas to bread to increase.
Miller also said that the increase in remote work has contributed significantly to housing costs, too. Working from home has allowed wages to increase, he added, as companies are spending less on office space and supplies with employees at home; that may have masked increased prices for a time. But it also has meant that being in proximity to Manhattan has been less of a consideration.
“I think a lot of people are doing that math,” Miller said of commute times relative to how often one works in person. “That would apply to the city — an outward push search for affordability.”
Simply put: Living close to the city’s economic epicenter for an affordable price — the very thing that has attracted many to Queens for years — is not as much of an asset.
While some of the usual suspects — neighborhoods in close proximity to Manhattan, including Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodside — are getting the brunt of it, Grech said areas like Bayside and Jamaica are also seeing prices go up.
“There’s not a lot of housing being built, and there’s not a desire for any kind of zoning changes over there, from most of the residents or the electeds,” Grech said, referring specifically to Bayside and its neighbors.
Indeed, as the Chronicle has reported on extensively, many residents of Northeast Queens have been opposed to zoning changes that would allow more housing as of late, such as those that permit accessory dwelling units.
But to Grech, the reason for the spike is simple: The city has a housing shortage, and has for some time.
“Unless we’re going to incent people who build housing, to do more of it in the great city of New York, it doesn’t bode well at all,” he said. Asked why that has not happened, he said, “That’s the $64,000 question.”
