The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted last week to increase rents for the city’s 1 million stabilized apartments in what would be the largest increase in almost a decade.
“I believed that the numbers initially reported were much too high, so I called for a better balance — and it is good the board moved lower,” Mayor Adams said following the vote.
The board is made up of nine mayoral appointees. Two represent tenants, two represent landlords and five represent the general public.
The board voted to increase rents from 2 to 4 percent for one-year leases and 4 to 6 percent for two-year leases. The vote is preliminary and the final decision will come in June.
Adams, who received significant campaign contributions from the real estate industry, is seen as more favorable to it than his predecessor.
Some say that the rent increases are too high for tenants who are still struggling with pandemic setbacks and others say they are not high enough to help landlords maintain their properties.
“I don’t think the increase is enough,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
“But ... it’s something to help out a small landlord trying to recoup the costs that they’ve been saddled with over the last number of years, especially in light of a lot of folks not able to pay their rent,” he said.
“As I’ve said numerous times during the pandemic — when the cancel the rent movement was out there alive trying to convince people to not pay their rent when they had the financial wherewithal to do that — Queens County, for the most part, is not the county of Rockefellers,” said Grech.
“Many of our landlords are small business mom and pops themselves,” he added.
With a national inflation rate of 7 to 8 percent, he said, the hikes are not “all that onerous.”
“They’re small businesses themselves, they’ve got to pay the bills, they’ve got to pay the utilities, they’ve got to pay the water, the sewer, the taxes on these buildings, and no one’s giving them any relief,” said Grech.
But critics of the increases say the money is not going back into improving the buildings but into the pockets of large developers.
Lina Lee is an attorney and executive director of Communities Resist, a legal services organization representing low-income tenant associations, many of whom live in large, rent-stabilized older buildings across Elmhurst, Woodside, Jamaica, Flushing and Astoria.
“Across the board, these tenants have been living with horrendous conditions, so this lie about owners to put more money in to fix things or pay higher costs of maintaining the buildings, that’s not true,” she said. “They have never invested in these buildings.”
She said the rent increases target mostly low-income communities, many of whom are made up of immigrant families, and will only add to the homelessness problem and make more apartments unaffordable.
“What that’s going to look like for the city is that you’re going to get another massive wave of evictions because these families cannot afford to live in their homes now ... to pay any increase right now would be nearly impossible,” Lee said.
Shannon Mayes and Lyle Braxton both rent in the six-story buildings at 109-15 and 109-25 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.
Mayes is in the tenants’ association there and says that the increases should not be “across the board” and that buildings, especially those with many violations, should be looked at individually.
“I understand why the rent increases have to be necessary because the landlords need to keep up with the buildings but at the same time, I feel, what about the buildings that really are in dire need of repair that were neglected even before, when people could still pay their rent?” she said.
“Where’s the money going? Because it’s not going back into the buildings.”
Braxton has lived in the building for 20 years and says it is in the worst disrepair she has ever seen. She said it is sad to see some of her neighbors living in the current conditions, like one woman whose ceiling leaks every time it rains.
“I really don’t think there should be a rent increase because, due to the pandemic, I think they should just leave it alone,” she said. “Because right now we’re financially strapped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.