Rent Guidelines Board OKs 6 percent hike

According to multiple reports, hundreds of tenants were outside Hunter College in the Upper East Side jeering at members of the Rent Guidelines Board after the group voted 5-4 Wednesday night to move forward with a 6 percent rent hike over the next two years.
Mayor Adams thanked members of the RGB after the vote on June 21 for protecting rent-stabilized tenants from unsustainable rent increases, while also ensuring small property owners have the necessary resources to maintain their buildings and preserve high-quality and affordable homes for New Yorkers.
“Finding the right balance is never easy, but I believe the board has done so this year — as evidenced by affirmative votes from both tenant and public representatives,” Adams said in a statement.
Rents on one-year leases will go up by 3 percent, and there will be a bifurcated increase of 2.75 and then 3.2 percent over two-year leases.
Last month, the board approved a hike of up to 7 percent. Earlier this year, the RGB also released a report that it wanted to increase rent by up to 15.75 percent within two years because of rising of fuel costs and inflation.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said that while the rent increases were on the lower end of what was proposed, the hikes will further exacerbate the homelessness and housing crisis at a time when New Yorkers can least afford it.
“As our city grapples with a record-high shelter population, an affordable housing shortage that remains unabated, and rising costs, New York City tenants increasingly struggle to make ends meet,” Speaker Adams said in a statement.
Members of Community Board 12, whose district encompasses all or part of Jamaica, St. Albans, South Ozone Park and Springfield Gardens, and falls partially within the speaker’s District 28, said at their last general meeting on Wednesday that there are 29 homeless shelters in their area.
The speaker also said the rent hikes will deepen the lack of affordability and make it more difficult for New Yorkers to remain in their homes and work in the city they love.
She said there needs to be action on the state level to address the housing crisis.
In an op-ed co-authored with Dan Garodnick, the director of the Department of City Planning, the Big Apple’s primary land use agency, Adams called for the lifting of the 12 floor area ratio cap.
The 12 FAR cap limits the density of new construction in the city by only allowing residential buildings to be up to 12 times the size of the area of their lot.
In other words, if a given lot is 1,000 square feet, the biggest building that could be constructed there would be 12,000 square feet, leaving aside any zoning restrictions.
The speaker believes that if the state Legislature lifted the cap, more affordable housing could be created, expanding economic opportunity for all New Yorkers.
“In some parts of the city, an arbitrary, outdated, and Albany-imposed limitation on what types of homes we can build prevents us from accomplishing our goal of producing more housing,” Adams said in the op-ed. “There is no health or safety rationale for the limit — and there are already more than 200 residential buildings in our city, with 32,000 apartments and tens of thousands of New Yorkers living in them today, that exceed the cap. They were built before the cap was put in place in 1961.”
There are steps the city should be taking to address evictions, homelessness, and housing on its own. Yet, there has been inadequate intervention by [Mayor Adams’] administration as evictions skyrocket, and the mayor’s budget lacks the housing investments needed in the city to protect New Yorkers, she said.
In May, she revealed The Fair Housing Framework legislation, which would require the Housing Preservation and Development and City Planning departments to establish targeted housing production goals for each community district to ensure every neighborhood plays an equitable role in addressing the city’s housing crisis.
“We urge the mayor to join the Council in supporting housing investments being added to the budget,” Speaker Adams said.
Budget negotiations are active and ongoing between the mayor and City Council, and to date, the he has committed $24 billion to affordable housing, City Hall said.
“We are using every tool in the city’s toolkit to build more housing more quickly — cutting red tape, making the largest financial commitment to affordable housing in the city’s history, and advancing a ‘City of Yes’ zoning amendment that will clear the way for new housing in every borough,” the mayor added in a statement.
Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for the Real Estate Board of New York said that government policies and economic conditions are making it difficult to operate and maintain quality rental housing in New York.
“The Rent Guidelines Board’s data clearly shows more and more rent-stabilized apartments are in distress,” Santarelli told the Chronicle, as for why the hikes were necessary.
Every year, the same drama unfolds and nothing ever changes, said Jay Martin, the executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, who shared sentiments similar to Santarelli’s.
“The RGB puts data out there which is largely ignored, tenant advocates and politicians scream and shout, and rent-stabilized housing gets defunded. If we continue on this trajectory, there won’t be any rent-stabilized housing left for people to live in,” Martin said in a statement. “CHIP knows that tenants are hurting, and wholeheartedly believes the government needs to step in and do their jobs to ensure their constituents can pay their rents. The government also needs to put forth solutions to lower the costs to provide and maintain housing.”
Joseph Strasberg, president of the Rent Stabilization Association, said that the RGB ignored its own data and was intimidated by radical politicians and activists, which deprives the largest providers of affordable housing of the revenue they need to keep up with skyrocketing costs.
“Tenants in economic distress have government programs to support them, while stabilized building owners --— the private providers of a public benefit --— are at the mercy of arbitrary politics instead of sound policy,” Strasburg said via email.
RSA represents 25,000 diverse owners and managers of more than 1 million rent-stabilized apartments in the five boroughs, he added.
Roy Ho, president of the Property Owners Association of Greater New York, said there are 2.3 million rental units, 900,000 rent stabilized, 16,000 in rent control and the rest unregulated.
“The members of Property Owners Association of Greater New York are ... owners of buildings of fewer than 6 units and thus not directly affected by RGB’s rent increases,” Ho told the Chronicle. “RGB’s decisions affect the housing prices indirectly since 40 percent of the housing units are rent stabilized.
“While the RGB vote does not impact our owners directly, it has a profound impact on housing in our communities. Defunding rent stabilized buildings over time reduces the supply of housing, which increases homelessness. RGB’s 2023 increase certainly is higher and can help improve the quality of housing stocks in New York City. However, the price differentials between market units and rent stabilized units continue to diverge which divergence is driving some supply out from the market and making the unregulated units even more expensive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.