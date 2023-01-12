Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams and interim New York City Housing Authority CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt last Friday announced the start of planning on the replacement of 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments, including three in Queens.
Two elevators apiece will be installed at the Leavitt Street-34th Avenue development, located at 34-35 Linden Place in Flushing, and the Conlon Lihfe Tower and the Shelton House, both located at 116-45 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica.
“With this important milestone, NYCHA is set to begin major building improvements, leveraging $300 million in state investment to improve the homes and lives of thousands of New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement.
“Every day, NYCHA residents experience the consequences of decades of underinvestment and tens of billions of dollars in capital needs,” Adams said in his own statement. “Providing them the quality of life that every New Yorker deserves requires creativity and partnership — and this agreement represents both.”
All the elevators identified as part of the renovation plan are at or beyond the typical useful life of 15 to 20 years for a multifamily residential property. Planning work is scheduled to begin in April, and all construction is scheduled to be completed by early December 2028.
The funding comes as part of a $300 million agreement with the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.
“With the DASNY agreement, it will provide essential assistance for elevator upgrades which many developments need renovated for an extended period,” Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said in a statement. “I have been in the elevators at Conlon Lihfe and they are dark and operate slowly. So, I look forward to seeing the upgrades for my seniors, which have been long overdue.”
“Soon, 34,000 New Yorkers will have the relief that everyone should enjoy with reliable and safe elevators,” city Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz said in a statement.
