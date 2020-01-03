Renovations born from fiery inferno

After a fire devastated the Greek Orthodox Community of Transfiguration of Christ Church in Corona nearly three years ago, the community anticipates reopening its doors in spring 2020.

“Because of the devastation of the fire, it’s almost like rebuilding the church,” said the Rev. Chrysostom Panos, the church’s presiding priest who joined the parish in October.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the fire was an open flame.

“More specifically, it was a candle that was discarded in the garbage,” the spokesperson said.

Three individuals, including two firefighters, sustained injuries from the blaze. Additionally, a home immediately next door suffered minor damage to its siding.

The Rev. George Anastasiou, the prior presiding priest who was the church’s leader at the time of the fire, expected renovations to take about a year because the building sustained “substantial destruction.”

Although it was left standing, the 38-05 98 St. church suffered significant damage. Religious art that decorated its inner walls, as well as the congregation’s altar, was left blackened and charred. A few important relics managed to survive the flames, including a cross to which a Jesus figure was nailed, which Anastasiou described as “divine intervention.”

Renovations had started the same year as the fire, but halted for a short period of time as the parish council experienced staff changes — Anastasiou has since moved to the Greek Orthodox Holy Cross Church in Whitestone and was replaced by Panos.

Since beginning again, renovations on the church’s exterior have been completed, as well as the reinstallation of the windows, according to Panos. The community is waiting for the inside to be reconstructed before opening its doors.

Until recently, services within the Transfiguration of Christ community had been suspended. Those seeking to attend services were forced to travel to other Greek Orthodox communities, such as Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral in Jackson Heights and Saint Nicholas in Bayside. About a month ago, Panos made do with the resources the community had and reinstated weekend services at the School of Transfiguration’s auditorium.

“Father George wasn’t doing Mass, wasn’t doing liturgies,” said Panos. “We acquired a permit to do services on Saturday mornings at our school, which lies adjacent to the church.

“We couldn’t get Sundays. Ideally we’d have Mass on Sundays, but there wasn’t any permit.”

Panos said the weekly services will continue into the spring, or until the renovations on the church are complete.